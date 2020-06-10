Build Data Analysis and Transformation Skills in R using DPLYR
86 ratings
3,116 already enrolled
Practice the basic dplyr functions and how they are used
Implement the verb mutate over a data set in place of a 'for loop'
Congratulations you've made it to Part 2 of the DPLYR series! In a moment you will be taken to Rhyme where a Virtual Machine with R, R Studio and DPLYR awaits. Once there you will begin the Project where you will be introduced to the Rhyme Interface and subsequently learn how to use the DPLYR verbs in a more advanced way by building on the foundation learned in the previous course. Come in, get experience using R and learn new ways to use the dplyr functions. By the end of this course, you will be able to: To practice the basic dplyr functions and how they are used To learn advanced features of the dplyr verb 'mutate' To implement the verb mutate over a data set in place of a 'for loop' To continue thinking in dplyr verb phrases (ex. filter, aggregate, and transform data)
Computer Programming
Data Analysis
Machine Learning
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the data set and the topics to be discussed
Review basic applications of the 'Mutate' function
Practice creating new variables
Learn how to use the function mutate_all to clean data in a single step
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JKOct 12, 2020
this is a very great course with an awesome instructer
by NSJun 10, 2020
This project is very good for the beginners who want to learn data transformation using DPLYR in R.
