Einführung in Facebook Audience Insights
Entdecke Facebook Page Insights und erhalte Informationen über deine Zielgruppe.
Greife auf Facebook Audience Insights zu und erstelle eine Zielgruppe.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts kannst du auf Facebook Audience Insights zugreifen und wichtige Informationen für deine Facebook Werbekampagnen filtern. Du wirst lernen deine Zielgruppe gezielt auf Facebook anzusprechen und deine Werbekampagne dementsprechend zu gestalten. Das Ziel dieses Projekts ist dich mit der Nutzung von Facebook Audience Insights vertraut zu machen, um deine Facebook Marketing Strategie anpassen zu können. Das Ziel von Social Media Marketing besteht darin kreative Wege zu finden um seine Zielgruppe in den sozialen Medien anzusprechen und für deine Produkte oder Dienstleistungen zu begeistern. Dies geschieht oftmals auf Basis eines geringen Marketing Budgets. Heute wirst du zunächst eine Facebook Business Seite erstellen. Anschließend wirst du lernen auf Facebook Insights zuzugreifen. Facebook Insights ist ein wertvolles Marketing Analytics tool, welches eine Vielzahl von Daten für Unternehmen auf Facebook bereit stellt um die Gewohnheiten von Facebook Usern die auf deine Seite zugreifen besser zu verstehen.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen Marketing Bereich arbeiten bzw. ihr eigenes Business haben und dieses auf Facebook bewerben möchten.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Platforms
Social Media campaign
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Facebook Business Page Account.
Verwende Facebook Page Insights um Interessen der Facebook User zu filtern.
Greife auf Facebook Audience Insights zu und erstelle eine Zielgruppe.
Wähle die passende Strategie für deine nächste Facebook Werbekampagne.
