Extract Text Data with Python and Regex
11 ratings
Learn what Regular Expression is and how it works
Learn how to use regular expressions for text data cleaning
Learn how regular expressions can be useful for text mining
11 ratings
Learn what Regular Expression is and how it works
Learn how to use regular expressions for text data cleaning
Learn how regular expressions can be useful for text mining
By the end of this project you will learn what is regular expressions and how it works. during this project we are going to learn about basic to advanced concepts of regex by formatting phone numbers, email addresses and URLs. after that we will learn how to use regular expressions for data cleaning. and finally in the final task we are going to work with a dataset consists of daily personal notes, and we are going to use RegEx to pull out useful information out of our raw text data.
Regular Expression (REGEX)
Data Cleansing
Python Programming
Pandas
Text Mining
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the project
Reformatting phone numbers using RegEx
Reformatting Email Addresses using RegEx
Data cleaning using RegEx, Regular Expression Reference
Text Mining using RegEx
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.