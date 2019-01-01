Get Started with Microsoft Forms
Create surveys, polls, quizzes and invitations for free using Microsoft Forms
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
There are many uses for Microsoft online. In this project you will explore Microsoft Forms. You will be able to create surveys, polls, quizzes and invitations for free using the web based Microsoft Forms application. You can tailor the form that you make by adding special fonts, various answer choices and images. Data collection is made easy with the program and you can even track your responses and perform data analytics with your results.
None.
Microsoft Forms
polls
Surveys
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign into Microsoft Office online and learn about the options on Microsoft Forms.
Learn about the preview options, changing the theme, sharing, and the settings on Microsoft Forms.
Explore the quiz options in Microsoft Forms.
Create a survey and add other options in Microsoft Forms.
Format and add branching to your questions in Microsoft Forms.
Create a ranking question, add a Likert scale, use a net promoter score and create a new section on Microsoft Forms.
