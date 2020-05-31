Build Data Analysis tools using R and DPLYR
284 ratings
7,276 already enrolled
Manipulation of data in R.
Structuring dplyr verbs systematically to do data analysis.
284 ratings
7,276 already enrolled
Manipulation of data in R.
Structuring dplyr verbs systematically to do data analysis.
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn one of the most powerful data analysis tools of the experts: the DPLYR package. By learning the six main verbs of the package (filter, select, group by, summarize, mutate, and arrange), you will have the knowledge and tools to complete your next data analysis project or data transformation. By the end of this project, you will be able to: Use the six main dplyr verbs Understand the dplyr package and its capabilities Get hands-on practice using R and dplyr functions This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, this means instant access to a cloud desktop with R and the appropriate packages installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Programming
Data Analysis
Data Manipulation
R Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
In this task there will be an explanation of the Project, a quick discussion of the Rhyme Interface and a short Instructor Bio.
Filter is a dplyr verb that allows the R user the ability to filter rows by a user specified definition. In this Task the Instructor will go over how to use Filter and then provide a couple examples.
This Task will be a continuation of the Filter conversation and application.
Select is a dplyr verb that allows the user to select variable (or columns)
The Pipe is from the magittr package and is used to create fluidity among the dplyr verbs, allowing the user to tie multiple dplyr verbs together.
Group By allows the user the ability to group by certain factors within a variable.
Mutate allows the user to create new data columns or variables. The functions can be user defined or one of the canned functions included within the Mutate function.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MFMay 31, 2020
Just one hour and I already feel like I moved mountains! This is a terrific starter project for anyone keen on learning R programming. I highly recommend it!
by APJan 6, 2022
This was a good course for me as a refresher. Instructor is easy to understand and outlines in advance what the tasks are. Easily done in just under 1.5 hours.
by JTJun 2, 2020
Very good course. Only the rhyme application created few problem, like remote desktop not starting etc. But the course content is good.
by CKJul 17, 2020
This project is a good start in R for beginner. Good explanation by the instructor :)
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.