SketchUp: how to model a 3D mockup to showcase your artwork
Use SketchUp for Web to create simple 3D models
Explore 3D modeling
Create a simple mockup scene for your artworks
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to - use SketchUp for Web to create simple 3D models - explore 3D modeling - create a simple mockup scene for your artworks By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Sketch Up to create a mockup scene in 3d model for your art works or illustrations. In graphic design and visual arts, mockup is defined as a rough draft of a finished product or visually rendered representation of a finished product. In this guided project we are going to create a mockup scene to simulate the showcasing of print and artworks. SketchUp for Web is a free version of SketchUp that runs in a web browser. It shows a simple interface where anyone can simply draw and create 3D models. This makes 3D modeling accessible and easy to use to anyone interested in exploring this field. This guided project is for graphic designers, illustrators, or artists who want to create visual representations of their prints, illustrations or paintings through 3D modeling. However, anyone interested in exploring 3D modeling is welcome to this course. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Design
Sketchup
mockup
Graphic Design
3d modeling
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a free account on SketchUp
Start modeling on SketchUp
Place objects in your model
Import your artwork
Set the scenes
Finalize and export
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
