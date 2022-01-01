Michigan State University
SketchUp is a 3D modeling computer program that helps people create drawing applications for CAD projects. SketchUp drawing software makes architectural and concept design easy to work with through a very good workflow. People who work as artists, graphic designers, illustrators, web developers, and others may find interest in using SketchUp 3D modeling software for projects. The SketchUp program includes variable styles for drawing, solid layout functionality, surface rendering, and model placement within Google Earth.
It's valuable to learn SketchUp because it could expose you to 3D modeling design concepts like product development, interior design, architectural design, furniture design, and other aesthetic explorations. These are areas that may be of interest to you, but without the proper tools, you may have been unable to explore them previously. Now that the use of 3D modeling software is growing in popularity, a software program like SketchUp is helping more people to get interested in design work and able to create innovative and functional designs.
Some of the typical jobs that might appeal to a person who knows SketchUp include roles as a CAD draftsperson, architectural drafter, creative designer, interior designer, and other creative technology roles. These computer graphic design jobs may be in architectural firms, design firms, technology firms, and marketing agencies. If you have an interest in working with design, modeling, and engineering processes, learning the fundamentals of SketchUp could possibly help you find an exciting career path.
When you take online courses to learn SketchUp, you may find out about new aspects of 3D modeling in design. You could learn how digital design software and CAD applications work together to produce full renditions of 3D products. Taking online courses may also show you ways to open up your creative processes, to find ways to incorporate new design ideas into everyday processes. Using the knowledge gained in online courses, you may be able to grow your basic understanding of using SketchUp in a wide variety of applications.