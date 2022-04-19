Prepare, Clean, Transform, and Load Data using Power BI
Usually, tidy data is a mirage in a real-world setting. Additionally, before quality analysis can be done, data need to be in a proper format. This project-based course, "Prepare, Clean, Transform, and Load Data using Power BI" is for beginner and intermediate Power BI users willing to advance their knowledge and skills. In this course, you will learn practical ways for data cleaning and transformation using Power BI. We will talk about different data cleaning and transformation tasks like splitting, renaming, adding, removing columns. By the end of this 2-hour-long project, you will change data types, merge and append data sets. By extension, you will learn how to import data from the web and unpivot data. This project-based course is a beginner to an intermediate-level course in Power BI. Therefore, to get the most of this project, it is essential to have a basic understanding of using a computer before you take this project.
Data Manipulation
Data Cleansing
Data Analysis Software
Data transformation
PowerBI
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Split and rename columns
Add Columns
Remove Columns and Change data types
Merge data
Append data
Unpivot data
