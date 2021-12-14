Containerised app development with Azure Kubernetes Service
Configure Kubernetes in Azure (AKS) cluster and deploy application to it
Create simple containerized application development workflow using Docker
Use Microsoft Azure services to create a Kubernetes deployment of a simple voting application with a Redis backend.
Kubernetes
Docker
Devops
Microsoft Azure
Cloud Computing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
What are we building? Run application in local environment
Create private container registry (ACR) to push application image to
Push local application image to private container registry (ACR)
Create K8s Deployment in Azure
Connect Kubectl to our cluster and review new resources
Instruct our AKS cluster to use container images only from our ACR instance
Azure Kubernetes in simple application development workflow
