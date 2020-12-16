Linux: File Management for Devops
Manipulate files on Linux command line confidently using various commands
Learn how to search and scan files and directories to locate information we need
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux file management for DevOps, you will be working entirely on the command line and using powerful Linux commands working with files and directories and manipulating them. We will copying, moving and creating symlinks between files, as well as learning how to search through outputs and cut outputs by columns to only retrieve the data fields that we need. We will learn various commands and options that will give you the confidence to work with files in most Linux environments. This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also. By the end of this course, you will have worked with files across the filesystem and will have a solid working knowledge of file manipulation in Linux. This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of Linux command line and crud practices in computer science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the course: What we will be learning
Advanced listing, copying and moving
Creating Symbolic Links/Symlinks
Use grep to search text
Use find command and wc (word count)
Using cut, cat and sort
Practise activity
Capstone Task
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JCFeb 6, 2021
It is a basic course for people who are just begining to work with linux. It is well explained
by EDec 16, 2020
Amazing course! Very well explained with multiple examples and exercises.
by CFJun 19, 2021
Taking very basic commands and giving multiple options with very in-depth explanations
by SAApr 2, 2021
Very Good Explanation and which will really helpful for beginners Quiz is very simple, would request you to make tough so that certificate will have weightage.
