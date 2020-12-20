Linux: I/O Redirection for DevOps
Understand how i/o (input/output) and redirection works in Linux
Use Linux redirection operators with commands to manipulate and redirect data
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux i/o redirection for DevOps you will be working entirely on the command line and using powerful Linux commands and redirection operators to learn how input and output redirection works in Linux. You will get experience of taking control of what happens to the stdin and stdout of all your commands and no longer be confused about the details on how piping and redirection works in Linux. This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also. By the end of this course, you will have used all of the redirection operators to redirect data and you will be comfortable to do so with ease going forward. This will also allow you to possess one of the important foundations of Bash scripting. This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of Linux command line and crud practices in computer science. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Linux
I/O
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
I/O redirection foundation - understanding stdin, stdout, and stderr
Redirecting Standard Output (stdout)
Redirecting Standard Error (stderr)
Practice activity (optional)
Redirecting Standard Input (stdin)
Use piping for powerful redirection
Capstone Task (optional)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by EDec 20, 2020
Another super useful course to level up your linux skills to pro! A+
by CFJun 17, 2021
I would urge anyone stating in Linux to take some of Rudi's courses. One of the very best instructors on Coursera.
by SAMar 27, 2021
The course is great , I learnt alot but It will be great if there is file that we can refer to while we are doing the project
