Set up a Continuous Integration (CI) workflow in CIrcleCI

4.5
stars

15 ratings

3 reviews

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Set up a CI pipeline to watch, build and test any new pull requests from a code repository in GitHub

Protect master branch from merges without being tested in CircleCI first

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 1-hour long project-based course on Setting up a Continuous Integration (CI) workflow in CircleCI, you will work through the complete workflow of getting a development project (nodeJS application) through version control (git and GitHub) and into a simple CI pipeline in CirclCI. This course is designed for developers who have never worked with a CI tool before who want to understand how continuous integration can benefit their development processes and/or how it fits together in a development lifecycle. By the end of this course, you will have a working pipeline of your own (in your own CircleCI user account) which will handle the building and testing of your code based on any pull requests made to your project repository in GitHub This is a beginner course and as such is not designed for intermediate developers or DevOps professionals and students who already understand CI/CD and want a deep-dive on CircleCI and its various configuration capabilities. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Node.Js

  • Command Line

  • JavaScript

  • GIT

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Task 1: What is continuous integration? And what are we building?

  2. Task 2: Getting our project on GitHub

  3. Task 3: Attaching our project to CircleCI

  4. Task 4: Add caching to speed up future build time

  5. Task 5: Set up workflow for team collaboration

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SET UP A CONTINUOUS INTEGRATION (CI) WORKFLOW IN CIRCLECI

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder