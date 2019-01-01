Sciences Po Logo

Sciences Po

Founded in 1872, Sciences Po is France's leading university in the social sciences. For over 140 years, Sciences Po has educated decision-makers of the public and private sectors. Sciences Po is differentiated by its strongly international character: of the 13,000 students in the institution, 46% are international students originating from 150 countries. Sciences Po also holds a high standard of social responsibility and continues to play a pioneering role in the promotion of diversity and equal opportunity in higher education. 30% of the student body receive financial aid at Sciences Po. In 2000, this number was 6%. Over the last decade, Sciences Po has integrated digital tools into its programmes (shared work spaces, eCourses, Moodle, online map library, Controversy Mapping, Forccast Project, etc.) and has naturally migrated towards MOOC teaching platforms as well as other innovative teaching methods.

Courses and Specializations

Antoine Courmont

Antoine Courmont

Scientific Director
Digital Cities Chair of SciencesPo
Bertrand Badie

Bertrand Badie

Professor
Carlos Milani

Carlos Milani

Professor, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro
Catherine Wihtol De Wenden

Catherine Wihtol De Wenden

Research Director
Sociology - Political Science
Florence Botello

Florence Botello

Academic Advisor
School of Public Affairs
Giacomo Luciani

Giacomo Luciani

Professor and Scientific Advisor for the Master in International Energy
Paris School of International Affairs
Jana Jabbour

Jana Jabbour

Lecturer
Jean-Baptiste Chambon

Jean-Baptiste Chambon

Phd Student
Sciences Po CEE
Marie-Françoise Durand

Marie-Françoise Durand

Professor
Patrick Le Galès

Patrick Le Galès

Centre d'études européennes
Philippe PERCHOC

Philippe PERCHOC

Professor
History and Political Science
Sylvain KAHN

Sylvain KAHN

Professor
History and Geography
Thomas RAINEAU

Thomas RAINEAU

Professor
History
www.sciencespo.fr
sciencespo
sciencespo
`` user/sciencespo
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder