Profile

Bertrand Badie

Professor

Bio

Prepa of. of International Relations at Sciences Po and former president of IPSA. He is one of the general editors of The international Encyclopedia of Political Science and has published more than 20 books, some of which translated into English.

Courses

Afrique et mondialisation, regards croisés

Espace mondial, a French vision of Global studies

"Espace mondial" الرؤية الفرنسية للدراسات العالمية

Espace mondial, une vision française des global studies

Espaço Mundial: Perspectivas França-Brasil

世界空间、法国视角下的国际研究

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder