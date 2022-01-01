About this Specialization

この一連のコースでは、Looker デベロッパーを目指している人にクラウドと Looker のデータを紹介します。クラウドでデータを管理する方法と、データを使用して組織に価値を生み出す方法の背景が含まれています。学習の過程では、組織のデジタル変換におけるデータの役割を理解し、ビジネス アナリストが Looker を使用してデータを分析および視覚化する方法を学習し、最後に、Looker デベロッパーとして必要なスキルを学び、Looker Modeling Language（LookML）を使用して、組織がセルフサービスのデータ探索、分析、および視覚化を実行できるようにします。
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
Japanese
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
Japanese

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Innovating with Data and Google Cloud 日本語版

Course2

Course 2

Analyzing and Visualizing Data in Looker 日本語版

Course3

Course 3

Developing Data Models with LookML 日本語版

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder