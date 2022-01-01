参加者は以下も必要です。
SQL などの一般的なクエリ言語の基本的な習熟度 データ モデリングの経験
Looker でクラウドデータを活用するスキルを構築する. Looker デベロッパー向けのクラウドと Looker のデータの概要
Offered By
Looker でデータの探索と分析を行い、他の人がビジネスニーズを解決できるようにするために必要なスキルを学びます。
ディメンション、メジャー、フィルタ、テーブル計算、およびピボットを使用して、データを分析および視覚化します。
Look、ダッシュボード、ボードを使用して、ほぼリアルタイムのデータ視覚化を作成して共有します。
Looker 統合開発環境（IDE）とプロジェクト バージョン管理を使用して、LookML プロジェクトを変更し、ビジネス ユーザーが日常のワークフローでデータを活用できるようにする Explore をキュレートします。
コース 2 には、データ分析と視覚化の両方のスキルを構築するための Looker を使用したハンズオン ラボが含まれています。最初のラボでは、学習者はディメンション、メジャー、フィルタ、およびピボットを使用して、Explore を使用してLooker でデータをクエリ、選択、および視覚化します。 2番目のラボでは、学習者はテーブルの計算とオフセットを使用して、Explore を使用してデータから新しいメトリックを即座に作成します。
コース 3 には、ビジネス ユーザーのデータ エクスペリエンスをキュレートするための LookML スキルの構築に焦点を当てたハンズオン ラボが含まれています。最初のラボでは、学習者は LookML でディメンションとメジャーを作成する練習をし、LookML がサポートするさまざまなデータ型について学習します。 2 番目のラボでは、学習者は LookML で派生テーブルを作成および永続化して、基になるデータベースにまだ存在しない新しいテーブルを作成します。
参加者は以下も必要です。
SQL などの一般的なクエリ言語の基本的な習熟度 データ モデリングの経験
参加者は以下も必要です。
SQL などの一般的なクエリ言語の基本的な習熟度 データ モデリングの経験
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
"クラウド テクノロジー単体では、企業に真の価値の一部しかもたらすことができません。大量のデータを組み合わせることで、価値を最大限に引き出し、顧客に新たな体験を提供できるようになります。
このコースでは、データの概要、企業がこれまでデータを使用して意思決定を行ってきた方法、機械学習にとってデータが重要である理由について学習します。また、構造化データと非構造化データ、データベース、データ ウェアハウス、データレイクなどの技術的な概念についても学習します。その後、よく使用されている急成長中のデータ関連の Google Cloud プロダクトについて説明します。"
このコースでは、これまで主に SQL のデベロッパーやアナリストが行っていたようなデータの探索や分析を Looker で実施する方法について学びます。このコースを修了すると、Looker の最新の分析プラットフォームを活用して、組織の Looker インスタンスで関連するコンテンツの検索と探索、データに関する問い合わせ、必要に応じた新しい指標の作成、データドリブンな意思決定を促進するための可視化やダッシュボードの構築と共有が可能になります。
このコースを受講すると、スケーラブルで高パフォーマンスの LookML（Looker モデリング言語）を開発し、ビジネス ユーザーの疑問解決に必要な、標準化されたすぐに使えるデータを提供できるようになります。このコースの修了時には、組織の Looker インスタンスでデータをキュレートして管理するための LookML モデルの構築と維持が可能になります。
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
What is the refund policy?
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Yes! To get started, click the course card that interests you and enroll. You can enroll and complete the course to earn a shareable certificate, or you can audit it to view the course materials for free. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. Visit your learner dashboard to track your progress.
Is financial aid available?
Yes. In select learning programs, you can apply for financial aid or a scholarship if you can’t afford the enrollment fee. If fin aid or scholarship is available for your learning program selection, you’ll find a link to apply on the description page.
Can I take the course for free?
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free. If you cannot afford the fee, you can apply for financial aid.
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
This course is completely online, so there’s no need to show up to a classroom in person. You can access your lectures, readings and assignments anytime and anywhere via the web or your mobile device.
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
This Specialization doesn't carry university credit, but some universities may choose to accept Specialization Certificates for credit. Check with your institution to learn more.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.