Cybersecurity vs. Software Engineering: What’s the Difference?

Learn about the differences between the careers in cybersecurity and software engineering. This article will go over the responsibilities of each field, while discussing some of the similarities and differences between each career path.
Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting networks, data, and devices safe from malicious attackers or unauthorized users. Companies hire cybersecurity professionals to keep their stored information inaccessible, which could include personal information that attackers use for financial gain or sensitive political information.
On the other hand, software engineering is the design and development of software applications. Relying on engineering principles, software engineers can work in many different industries that require unique solutions. With their knowledge of computer programming, software engineers build applications and systems while maintaining and testing software built by other engineers.
Read on to learn about the similarities and differences between software engineering and cybersecurity.
Cybersecurity and software engineering both related to technology but are ultimately two different things. In simple terms, cybersecurity is the maintenance and protection of data and systems while software engineering is the process of building and developing systems.
Cybersecurity’s primary role is to protect data from malware attackers. Data breaches can be incredibly costly for affected companies, costing an average of $9.44 million dollars as of 2022 [3]. Each day it takes to contain a breach costs the company more money, highlighting the importance of strong cybersecurity and having the right people and systems in place to prevent attacks and to contain them.
Five common types of attacks you could encounter in cybersecurity are malware attacks, phishing, password attacks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and denial-of-service attacks.
Software engineering is a branch of computer science that deals with the process of designing, developing, testing, and the maintenance of software applications. Software engineers apply engineering principles to build software systems, applications, and products. Some common programs software engineers will develop, and design includes mobile applications, computer games, and operating systems.
The most common types of software engineering roles include front-end engineer, back-end engineer, and full-stack engineer.
Though the overall scope of cybersecurity and software engineering is quite different, the processes of entering these fields share similarities in terms of education, skill requirements, and compensation.
Here are some prominent similarities and differences between cybersecurity and software engineering careers.
Most cybersecurity and software engineering positions require at least a bachelor’s degree. In both scenarios, this degree will most commonly be in computer science or a similar related field. For cybersecurity jobs, the most common major studied is computer information systems, followed by information technology. However, the most common majors in software engineering are computer science and electrical and computer engineering.
Since cybersecurity and software engineering have some overlap in terms of what you will be studying, it’s understandable that some of the same skills will be needed in both fields. Two notable similarities in skill requirements are the need for programming skills and the understanding of operating systems.
Here are some common overlapping skills in cybersecurity and software engineering careers:
Knowledge of programming languages like Python, Java, and C++
Ability to understand operating systems since it manages all computer software
Creative and adept to problem-solving
Being a team player with strong communication skills
The way these skills are used vary, as the goal of cybersecurity is to maintain the integrity of systems and data, while software engineers focus on developing systems and applications.
The average cybersecurity salary in the US is $102,600, and the average annual salary for software engineering is $120,730, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics as of July 2023 [1, 2]. Factors that influence your salary include location, industry, and level of experience. The following states are among the highest-paying states for both cybersecurity and software engineering professionals:
California
Texas
New York
Virginia
Maryland
Pennsylvania
North Carolina
Excellent job security is just one good reason to choose a career in tech. According to the BLS, both cybersecurity and software engineering feature a strong outlook over the next decade. The following are the projected growth rates for jobs in each field from 2021 to 2031 as of July 2023:
Cybersecurity projected growth rate: 35 percent
Software engineering field: 25 percent
Not only does the tech field have a positive outlook, it’s also an exciting industry that often attracts people from different backgrounds. Here are some additional benefits of both cybersecurity and software engineering jobs:
The possibility of landing a remote job, giving you the flexibility to work from home and not be limited to job openings in your immediate area
Compensation is well above the national average
There are plenty of new career opportunities and means to learn new skills on the job
Cybersecurity professionals can work in a variety of industries including healthcare, tech, and government to name a few. Job titles include:
Cybersecurity technical architect
The exact responsibilities within those roles can depend on things such as the company size, as larger companies hire individuals with specializations. Cybersecurity areas you could specialize in are application security, data loss prevention, vulnerability management, incident response, and more.
As software engineers work in a wide range of industries, you have numerous possibilities in terms of available job types and positions. Your career options could include:
Software integration engineering
Front-end, back-end, and full-stack software developer
If you’re interested in starting a career in cybersecurity, consider the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate on Coursera. This program is designed to help individuals with no previous experience prepare for their first job in cybersecurity, all at their own pace. Upon completion, gain a 50 percent off discount for Microsoft’s SC-900 exam and exclusive career resources.
Another option is Duke University's Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization, which is an introduction to exploring a career as a software engineer. In this course, you can gain valuable programming skills and learn the basics of software design.
