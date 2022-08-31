Electrical Engineer Resumes to Get Interviews: With Examples

Writing an effective electrical engineer resume is an art. These tips can help to demonstrate how you meet the requirements of an electrical engineer with education, experience, and skills.
When writing a resume as an electrical engineer, as with any resume, it's essential to find a format and structure that reflects the role and to show examples that highlight your relevant achievements. Electrical engineering is a competitive field with a high level of educational requirements, and a good resume could mean the difference between getting an interview and not. For this reason, you must know how to write a resume that employers will notice.
Electrical engineers are experts in designing and building electrical equipment to advance technological outcomes. Examples include motors, vehicles and aircraft, computer systems, navigation systems, and computer hardware.
Electrical engineers have a unique skill set relating to developing and improving electrical products, using their strengths in understanding complicated math and physics.
Suppose you are creating your electrical engineer resume for the first time. In that case, you have an opportunity to collate all that you have learned, experience gained, relevant skills, and your educational attainment in a way tailored to the role you are applying. While there's no right or wrong way to write a resume, the following tips can help you create a resume that meets all electrical engineer requirements.
It's crucial that you tailor your resume to the role for which you are applying. Start by having the job description in hand and noting the essential requirements you must have, paying attention to the keywords the ad uses. These help you know what you need to write. Throughout your resume, you can demonstrate that you have everything the recruiter is looking for and using the keywords effectively ensures your resume is ATS-compliant.
The layout of your resume doesn’t always have to be the same. Different industries, roles, levels of experience, and educational attainment will play a part in your chosen resume template.
Electrical engineering is a mathematical, systematic, logical profession, so having a resume that reflects this works well. Keep a professional, simple template with a logical progression. A reverse chronological resume works well for this industry unless you have reasons to choose another, such as a lack of experience.
An effective resume starts with a summary that gives the reader an overview of who you are, your most impressive and relevant skills and experience, and what you hope to achieve in your new role. It should be short, snappy, and as a result, easy to scan. Everything in your summary is a precursor to what is to come in the resume's body.
Electrical engineering is a competitive industry, starting in college, where electrical engineering majors are considered some of the most difficult in engineering. Electrical engineering requirements include a specific education. Typically, students take a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET). It's a requirement to obtain a Professional Engineer license to practice. You can also reach accreditation through a master's in engineering if your bachelor's degree is not accredited.
If you have the necessary electrical engineering qualifications, it’s essential to put them on your resume with additional relevant details of any projects and classes. A recruiter will check your educational attainment as a critical criterion.
An employer wants to know what you have done that makes you stand out. Listing and categorizing your experience is essential, but focusing on your electrical engineering successes is more effective than writing a list of duties. Use the STAR method (S-Situation, T-Task, A-Action, R-results) to list accomplishments and make them stand out.
Many workplace and technical electrical engineering skills are necessary for the position, so make sure you list these prominently on your resume. You can list them in a focused skills section, but make sure they're also evident in other areas, including the summary and experience section, where you can use examples.
Writing a resume without work experience can be tricky and cause a change in design. Instead of a reverse chronological resume that lists experience above all else, using a skills-based resume allows you to give precedent to a detailed skills section that includes real-life examples and projects outside of professional experience.
With this approach, you can clarify what you can do, even if you have limited professional experience. You can also move your education section above the experience section if it's more relevant and recent.
Before you write your resume, use these examples to help you gain inspiration. They are easily adaptable to tailor them for the role you’re applying for.
You'll want to include some essential sections in your electrical engineering resume. An example outline is below, but keep in mind that you can reorder the sections to suit your needs and add any additional sections, such as licenses or certifications, you think are necessary:
Headline
Summary
Professional experience
Education
Skills
A summary is the first part of the resume that a recruiter will read, so make sure it draws them in and keeps them wanting to read on:
Electrical engineer with over ten years of experience in electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution. Technically skilled with specific circuit design and Java programming expertise, contributing to developing a large hydroelectricity installation. An experienced team manager with circuit management experience and the ability to lead by example and support team efforts.
Skills you might highlight in your skills section include:
Technical skills
C++ and Java programming
AutoCAD
Circuit design
Linux
Electrical measurements
Workplace skills
Communication
Critical thinking
Leadership
Innovation
Eye for detail
Teamwork
Are you ready to start writing your resume but feel you would benefit from something more to make you stand out? Take a look at some electrical engineering courses and degrees listed on Coursera, such as this Master’s of Science in Electrical Engineering offered by the University of Colorado Boulder.
