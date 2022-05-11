What Is a PhD?

A PhD is often the highest possible academic degree you can get in a subject. Learn more about whether earning a PhD could benefit your career.
A Doctor of Philosophy, often known as a PhD, is a terminal degree—or the highest possible academic degree you can earn in a subject. While PhD programs (or doctorate programs) are often structured to take between four and five years, graduate students often take longer to finish them thanks to the original research required to complete a dissertation.
With a PhD, you may find opportunities to work as a university professor, a researcher in a commercial or government laboratory, a consultant, or a subject matter expert (SME). If you have the intellectual curiosity and dedication, earning a PhD can be a rewarding experience. In this article, we’ll go over what it takes to earn a PhD, the requirements to apply for a PhD program, and other factors worth considering.
Learn more: What Does ‘PhD’ Stand For?
Generally, students begin their PhD after earning a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. However, some doctoral programs may offer you the chance to earn your master’s while pursuing your PhD, so that may not be an admissions requirement.
It’s possible to earn your PhD in a number of academic disciplines, including the natural sciences, humanities, and social sciences.
This list of PhD subjects will give you a sense of the breadth of possibilities that exist when choosing to pursue a PhD:
Biology
Chemistry
Computer science
Economics
Electrical engineering
English
Mathematics
Mechanical engineering
Philosophy
Physics
Psychology
Social work
Theology
You will likely be expected to concentrate in some area of your larger subject. For example, PhDs in biology may focus on biochemistry or biostatistics, whereas a PhD in English may concentrate on twentieth-century American literature.
PhD programs typically require at least two years of advanced coursework, as well as comprehensive exams, and the successful completion of a dissertation. Let’s break that down on a year-by-year basis:
Years 1 and 2: Take classes to develop advanced knowledge in your subject area.
Year 3: Study for and successfully pass your comprehensive exam.
Years 4 and 5: Research, write, and defend your dissertation.
The PhD may take longer than five years thanks to the amount of work a dissertation can require. However, once you have successfully passed your comprehensive exams, you’re typically considered “All But Dissertation” or ABD, which signals that you’ve finished everything in your doctoral program except your dissertation.
PhD students often work with a research supervisor who specializes in your area of interest. It can help to identify professors or programs that will support your research endeavors before applying, so you can establish a relationship with your potential research advisor early.
The average cost of a PhD program in the US is $114,300, though that figure can differ based on the type of institution you attend and what you study. [1].
Earning your PhD can be an immensely rewarding experience, but the degree can be a big commitment requiring significant time, money, and work.
Here are some more reasons you may want to pursue a PhD:
Become a subject matter expert in a particular field.
Conduct the research you are passionate about.
Develop transferable skills that can help in your professional life.
Make a difference in the world with new research.
Make connections with scholars in your academic community.
Open up career avenues in academic and research work.
Completing a PhD can reveal to employers that you possess a wide range of competencies that are valued in both academic and non-academic settings.
PhD holders earn a median weekly income of $1,909 compared to master’s degree holders, who earn a median weekly income of $1,574, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [2]. They may also experience lower percentages of unemployment. The unemployment rate for PhD graduates is 1.5 percent compared to master’s degree holders at 2.6 percent. [2]
PhD programs expect you to meet several requirements before enrolling. Here are some examples of common requirements:
Have an undergraduate degree, usually with at least a 3.0 overall GPA.
Have a master's degree, though some programs may not require it.
Take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and achieve a minimum score.
Submit a sample of your academic writing.
Submit your CV.
Provide letters of recommendation, which should ideally come from an academic source who can speak to your research or intellectual abilities. .
Requirements differ by program and school, so take time to become familiar with the entry requirements of universities where you’re interested in applying. Admissions staff or departmental staff should be able to give you specific information about their admissions requirements.
If a program is interested in you, you may have to complete an interview. The university representatives that interview you will look at your motivation, how prepared you are, and how suitable you are for acceptance into the doctoral degree program.
Terminal degrees are the highest degree available in a field of study. While the PhD is the highest academic degree you can earn in an area, a Juris Doctor (JD) is the highest degree you can earn in law, and a professional degree, such as a Doctor of Medicine (MD) or a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM), is the highest degree you can earn in certain medical professions.
Learn more: What is a Terminal Degree and Do You Need One?
Professional doctorates are a different category of doctorate degree. They are usually intended for professionals already working in a field who want to pursue advanced training in their area. The main difference between a professional doctorate and an academic doctorate has to do with subject matter and research. While PhDs are interested in conducting new research, professional degree students take existing models and knowledge and apply them to solve problems. Professional doctorates are also designed to prepare learners for careers in a certain industry rather than academia.
Examples of professional doctorates include:
DBA (Doctor of Business Administration)
DNP (Doctor of Nursing Practice)
EdD (Doctor of Education)
DPH (Doctor of Public Health)
You can use the salutation "Dr" to address people who hold doctorates, including PhDs and other professional degrees. The word "doctor" comes from the Latin word for "teacher," and PhDs are often professors at universities. While it has become more common to refer to medical doctors as “Dr,” some professors use the honorific when addressing students and in professional settings.
If you have the curiosity and tenacity to explore a subject in-depth, then earning a PhD may be right for you. However, if you are looking for professional career growth right now, then you might want to consider one of the Professional Certificates available from Google, Meta, IBM, Salesforce, and other industry leaders on Coursera.
1. Education Data Initiative. “Average Cost of a Doctorate Degree, https://educationdata.org/average-cost-of-a-doctorate-degree.” Accessed May 10, 2022.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Earnings and Unemployment rates by educational attainment, 2021, https://www.bls.gov/emp/chart-unemployment-earnings-education.htm." Accessed May 10, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.