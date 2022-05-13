What Is Public Health? Your Career Guide

If you're looking for a job that allows you to help others or improve the environment, you may want to consider a career in public health. In this guide, you'll learn where public health professionals work and examples of public health jobs.
Public health focuses on people's health and their communities, so if you're leaning toward a career in public health, you'll find varied job opportunities in medicine, science, communications, social work, education, and more. The first step toward a career in public health is learning more about it.
Public health involves protecting communities through policies and practices that improve health and safety. Several disciplines fall under the umbrella of public health, including education, environmental health, medicine, public policy, social services, and science. Within each of these disciplines and more, you'll find a variety of career options for bettering the health and safety of people in your community. Just a few of the job opportunities in public health include:
EMT
Environmental advocate
Firefighter
Health educator
Health writer
Public health official
Public relations specialist
Social worker
When people are mentally and physically healthy, they live longer. They're also:
More creative
More engaged socially
More productive at work
More likely to get involved with their community
When whole communities of people are mentally and physically healthy, society functions better. Take economics, for example. Healthy people are more excited about their work, show up to their jobs more often, and are more likely to take advantage of education and training opportunities. This can result in a more robust economy.
Here are more ways public health is important:
Public health workers ensure all community members have equal access to necessities like food, shelter, transportation, and employment.
Through community education, public health helps combat major diseases that affect whole societies, such as cancer, dementia, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.
Public health education can influence policies made by the city, state, and national governments.
Public health promotes disease prevention, which is less expensive than treating disease for individuals and communities.
Public health professionals work in a variety of settings across the globe. Some common workplaces for public health professionals include:
Colleges and universities
Government agencies like health departments and aging services
Homecare businesses
Hospitals
Mental health clinics
Pharmaceutical companies
Schools
Non-profit organizations
If you're interested in a particular public health issue, you can work for a non-profit organization. Some of the areas of focus for non-profits include:
Bullying
Disaster response
Domestic violence
Environmental issues
Gun control
Housing
Human rights
Human trafficking
Literacy
Refugee assistance
Substance abuse
Suicide prevention
Veterans' services
Voting rights
When considering a career in public health, you have many options. Take a look at a few examples of jobs in public health.
If you're adept in math or statistics, you might be interested in a career as a biostatistician. As a biostatistician, you'll collect, analyze, and interpret data related to biology, medicine, or similar topics.
Typical work settings for a biostatistician include medical research companies, universities, or hospitals. Usually, this job requires a master's degree in biology, math, or statistics. The average annual pay for a biostatistician is estimated at $102,905 per year [1].
An environmental health scientist studies the air, land, and water for possible public health risks. In addition, these scientists help develop solutions to environmental problems. Some job duties you may have include collecting samples from the air, water, or soil, analyzing data, and preparing presentations for employers or the public.
To get a job as an environmental health scientist, you'll need at least a bachelor's degree in environmental science, biology, geology, chemistry, or a related field. The average annual pay for an environmental scientist is estimated at $76,144 [2].
Epidemiologists protect public health by studying disease causes and patterns within specific populations, allowing them to make predictions about diseases and recommendations involving health policies. As an epidemiologist, you might work for a government agency or in a university laboratory.
At the minimum, you'll need a master's degree in public health or a related field to be an epidemiologist. Some epidemiologists hold a doctorate in epidemiology or medicine. The average annual pay for an epidemiologist is estimated at $74,560 [3].
If you're interested in a career in public health that doesn't require a college degree, you may want to become a first responder. These medically trained professionals provide immediate life-saving assistance at an accident or emergency scene. Types of first responders include EMTs, firefighters, and police officers.
To become an EMT, you'll need to undergo a certification process. To become a firefighter or police officer, you'll have to pass a written exam and enroll in a special academy, which provides about six months of training. Annual pay for first responders varies according to type.
Nutritionists and dieticians have expertise in the area of food and nutrition. They advise clients on using food to become healthier and manage disease. Public health settings where nutritionists and dieticians work include community recreation centers, government agencies, health clinics, nursing homes, and schools.
Community members served by nutritionists and dieticians include children, at-risk families, the elderly, and the general public. To become a nutritionist or dietician who works in a public health setting, you'll need a bachelor's degree. The average annual pay for a nutritionist or dietician is estimated at $63,090 [4].
Public health nurses provide information to communities about various health issues. Job duties might include:
Teaching prenatal classes to expectant parents
Talking to nursing home residents about the importance of certain medical tests
Vaccinating children at schools
Educating adult children about caring for elderly parents
Helping provide care to patients in emergency situations
Most public health nursing jobs require a bachelor's degree in nursing and passage of the NCLEX-RN (registered nurse's exam). On average, public health nurses make about $103,145 annually [5].
Although the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected some job sectors, it's not surprising that the demand for public health professionals has remained high. Demand is particularly high for master's level public health graduates in government positions, including epidemiology, research program management, and community health [6].
A career in public health can be satisfying for a variety of reasons. Many public health workers feel good about helping community members at risk or who don't have the means to help themselves. Here are more ways you can gain satisfaction from a career in public health:
You might have the opportunity to work with diverse populations.
You might have a chance to collaborate with many professionals and build important contacts.
You might be a part of exciting, cutting-edge research.
You might experience work challenges that help you grow as a person.
You might have opportunities to manage or lead others.
If you're thinking about a career in public health, take some time to decide which area would be a good fit for you. While considering your options, check out public health degree programs available on Coursera.
What Is Health Care Administration? What You Need to Know [2022]
1. Glassdoor. "Biostatistician Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/biostatistician-salary-SRCH_KO0,15.htm." Accessed March 10, 2022.
2. Glassdoor."Environmental Scientist Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/environmental-scientist-salary-SRCH_KO0,23,htm." Accessed March 10, 2022.
3. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Epidemiologists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/life-physical-and-social-science/epidemiologists.htm." Accessed March 10, 2022.
4. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Occupational Outlook Dieticians and Nutritionists, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/dietitians-and-nutritionists.htm." Accessed March 10, 2022.
5. Glassdoor. "Public Health Nurse Salaries, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/public-health-nurse-salary-SRCH_KO0,19.htm." Accessed March 10, 2022.
6. Wiley Online Library. "Labour Market Competition for Public Health Graduates, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hpm.3128." Accessed March 10, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.