16 Science Majors (and Related Careers) to Consider

Considering a science degree? Learn how to choose one of the science majors for a bachelor's degree that suits your personal and professional goals.
Build a broad base of knowledge to draw from across a wide variety of subjects, including biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, psychology, medicine, engineering, computing, and many others, when you major in science. Depending on which subject you choose, you could end up working in areas like health care, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food production, environmental protection, energy, manufacturing, IT, education, law, finance, marketing, management, and more.
While the exact list of available science majors will typically vary from one university to the next, you’re likely to find some common majors at most four-year universities. Some of the most common science majors include:
Agriculture: Study of growing crops and raising livestock
Astronomy: Study of celestial objects and the physical universe
Biology: Study of life
Biochemistry: Study of chemistry as it relates to living organisms
Biophysics: Study of physics as it relates to biological phenomena
Cellular biology: Study of cells
Chemistry: Study of matter
Earth science: Study of the planet Earth
Ecology: Study of the relationship between organisms and their environments
Genetics: Study of genes and heredity in living organisms
Kinesiology: Study of human movement
Meteorology: Study of the atmosphere and weather forecasting
Microbiology: Study of microscopic organisms
Physical science: Study of nonliving materials
Physics: Study of matter and its motion and behavior
Zoology: Study of animals
Read more: What Is a STEM Degree? And What Can You Do With One?What types of jobs can I get with a science major?
Majoring in science can open you up to hundreds of careers across all industries. Here are some of the most common science majors [1] and the types of jobs you could pursue with a degree in the field:
*All salary data represents median salaries in the United States according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (April 2022) unless otherwise noted.
As a biology major, your career options extend beyond becoming a biologist or going to medical school to be a doctor. While those are certainly possible, you have other options with a bachelor’s degree in biology, including:
Medical manager: $104,280
Food scientist: $68,830
High school teacher: $62,870
Forensic science technician: $60,590
Clinical laboratory technician: $54,180
Health educator: $48,140
Biological technician: $46,340
If you’re interested in a career where you get to help people reach their potential or improve their quality of life, a degree in kinesiology and exercise science could be a good fit. As you learn more about the movement of the human body, you’ll build a foundation for careers like:
Health services manager: $104,280
Exercise physiologist: $50,280
Physical therapist assistant: $49,970
Athletic trainer: $49,860
Health education specialist: $48,140
Recreational therapist: $47,710
Massage therapist: $43,620
We’re surrounded by matter, so studying chemistry quite literally opens up a world of possibilities for career options, both inside and outside of a lab environment. Careers you might pursue as a chemistry major include:
Chemical engineer: $108,540
Toxicologist: $91,510
Chemist: $80,680
Brewmaster: $79,198 (average base pay, Glassdoor)
Chemical technician: $49,820
Environmental science and protection technician: $46,850
These days, as more and more focus shifts to the environment, you may find that one of these potential careers for earth science majors interests you:
Atmospheric scientist: $99,740
Geoscientist: $93,580
Environmental engineer: $92,120
Hydrologists $84,040
Environmental scientist: $73,230
Seismologist: $66,911
Conservation scientist: $64,010
Read more:5 Jobs That Help Fight Climate Change
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts that careers in life, physical, and social science will grow at a rate of 8 percent between 2020 and 2030 [2]. Careers in biomedical research and environmental protection are expected to be in high demand.
Health care jobs, which often require a science degree, will also likely be in high demand, according to the BLS. It's expected that the United States will add 2.6 million new health care positions between 2020 and 2030, more than any other industry. [3]
Considering a degree in science? Take a course from a top university to experience firsthand if it’s a good fit. Once you sign up for Coursera, you can explore more than 5,000 courses, many of which are free to audit. Here are a few popular free courses to get you started:
The Science of Well-Being from Yale
COVID-19 Contact Tracing from Johns Hopkins University
1. National Center for Education Statistics. “Bachelor’s, masters, and doctoral degrees conferred by postsecondary institutions, https://nces.ed.gov/programs/digest/d20/tables/dt20_318.30.asp.” Accessed April 8, 2022.
2. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/life-physical-and-social-science/home.htm.” Accessed April 8, 2022.
3. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Healthcare Occupations, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/home.htm.” Accessed April 8, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.