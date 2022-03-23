How to Get a Job as a Psychiatrist | 10 Tips

Psychiatrists diagnose and treat mental illnesses and prescribe medications that may help improve mental health. Read to see if this in-demand career appeals to you.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five adults in the United States lives with a mental illness [1]. Mental health issues can cover a broad range of conditions, so it's vital for medical professionals to correctly diagnose patients and help them get the correct treatment. That's where psychiatrists come in.
Psychiatrists are medical doctors who focus on providing mental health services. These professionals have the task of evaluating patients, diagnosing mental disorders, and prescribing medications. Specific duties might include:
Conducting interviews, psychological tests, and other assessments with patients
Reviewing patient medical histories
Documenting and analyzing assessment findings
Prescribing suitable medications and establishing treatment plans
Monitoring the progression of patients' health following treatment
Adjusting treatment plans as necessary
Because of the nature of their work, psychiatrists may also have to play a role in crisis intervention. Depending on the setting, psychiatrists often work alongside psychologists, psychiatric technicians, aides, and social workers.
Graduating from college with a bachelor's degree is the first step toward a career as a psychiatrist. You don't need to major in a specific subject, but holding a degree in psychology, biochemistry, or biology can help build a strong foundation. No matter which major you choose, aim to develop a firm understanding of science and math—topics you’ll study in depth in med school.
While in college, you can start to build your resume by volunteering at local mental health service providers or joining psychology-related organizations. Consider any options that give you a chance to work near mental health professionals or build on your knowledge of biology and psychology.
Aside from a strong knowledge of medicine, psychiatrists need a set of personal skills that include analytical thinking, emotional resilience, and empathy. The ability to listen effectively and interpret body language is also useful. You can work on building these skills in your daily interactions with others.
The Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) is a standardized test used as an admissions requirement when you apply for a medical degree program. Plan to spend at least 200 hours studying for the exam. Break this down into 10 to 15 hours per week over a period of four to six months. Set yourself up for success by creating a manageable schedule and sticking to it.
The MCAT will assess your knowledge of multiple subjects, including chemistry, biology, and psychology. There's a fee for taking the exam, and you can retake it three times within one year.
As you begin applying to medical schools, you'll need to decide on whether you want to pursue a Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree. Either route allows you to become a physician within a similar timeframe and after completing similar training. However, DOs are trained in a more holistic approach.
Medical school typically takes about four years of full-time study. The initial two years focus on classroom-based learning and labs. Later years will involve more hands-on clinical experience.
Following medical school, you'll need to spend another four years in a residency program. During this time, you'll treat people with mental health conditions in a real-world clinical setting under the supervision of a more experienced psychiatrist.
Some psychiatrists choose to specialize in a specific area, such as child and adolescent psychiatry, forensic psychiatry, addiction psychiatry, or brain injury medicine. This usually involves training for a year under a licensed physician during a clinical fellowship.
The application process for a medical license may differ from state to state, but you'll need a license to work as a psychiatrist in the United States. You'll need to pass either the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) or Comprehensive Osteopathic Medical Licensing Examination (COMLEX-USA) to earn your license.
Pursuing board certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) is an optional step that can help you find further success in your profession. You'll need to meet the organization's specific requirements and take an exam. Every ten years you can take the Maintenance of Certification exam to maintain your credential.
Most states will require you to complete a certain number of continuing education credits each year to maintain your license. This also gives you the opportunity to stay up to date on the latest studies in psychiatry so you can give the best possible care to your patients.
The average annual salary for a psychiatrist in the United States is $249,760, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics [2]. Wages will vary depending on location, specialty, and years of experience.
Psychiatrists work in various settings, including psychiatric and general hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and hospice centers. Many run their own private practices, and others work at universities, prisons, military bases, and rehabilitation centers.
While both are mental health professionals, the roles of psychiatrist and psychologist differ in a few key ways. Psychiatrists tend to work with more severe cases and can prescribe medication to patients.
Psychologists, on the other hand, rely primarily on psychotherapy (or talk therapy) and similar practices to help clients. However, they rarely prescribe medication. The level of required education and expected salary also differ. Psychiatry jobs tend to be more lucrative because psychiatrists are required to be medical doctors.
