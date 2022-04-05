What Is a Career Cluster? 16 Types You Should Know

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Career clusters can help you pick a career path. Learn about sixteen of the most common clusters today.

[Featured Image] A woman stands in an office holding a tablet.

Career clusters are collections of jobs with shared characteristics, such as industry and objective. Job seekers use career clusters to help them find professions that match their particular interests and skills. 

In this article, you will learn about sixteen career clusters and their common professions.. To help you get started, suggested online courses accompany each cluster, offering an opportunity for you to start your career path today. 

The 16 career clusters 

The National Career Clusters Framework, a common organizing tool used by many universities and state agencies, includes sixteen clusters covering a wide range of industries and fields [1,2]. Those sixteen career clusters are as follows:

  1. Agriculture, food, and natural resources

  2. Architecture and construction

  3. Arts, audio/video technology, and communication

  4. Businesses management and administration

  5. Education and training

  6. Finance

  7. Government and public administration

  8. Health science

  9. Hospitality and tourism

  10. Human services

  11. Information technology

  12. Law, public safety, corrections, and security

  13. Manufacturing

  14. Marketing

  15. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

  16. Transportation, distribution, and logistics

Read on to find out more about each cluster, the types of personalities they are suited to, and skills they require. 

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all of the information below is taken from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [1]. 

1. Agriculture, food, and natural resources

The agriculture, food, and natural resources career cluster involves jobs focused on work with animals, plants, and land. Often, this work is done outside, as is the case with horticulturists who cultivate and manage gardens. However, some of this work does involve research conducted in laboratory settings, such as natural science managers who oversee the work of chemists, physicists, and biologists.

The BLS notes that many jobs in this cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent, while some require further training or advanced degrees. 

Jobs in this cluster are well suited to individuals who enjoy working outside in natural environments.  Some common jobs in this cluster include:

  • Agriculture worker 

  • Horticulturists 

  • Conservationists

  • Natural science managers 

Placeholder

course

Agriculture, Economics and Nature

Sound economic thinking is crucial for farmers because they depend on good economic decision making to survive. Governments depend on economic information ...

4.7

(341 ratings)

35,965 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

2. Architecture and construction

The architecture and construction career cluster involves jobs focused on designing and building physical structures and infrastructure, such as homes, office buildings, and roads. As a result, the jobs in this cluster involve everything from working on construction sites to designing skyscrapers in architectural offices. 

According to the BLS, somewhat more than half of the jobs in this cluster require a high school or equivalent, some of which might require short on-the-job training. Additionally, some jobs, such as architect, might require a bachelor’s degree or higher. 

This cluster is best suited for individuals who enjoy building with their hands or the design process. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Construction laborers 

  • Electricians 

  • Roofers

  • Civil engineers

  • Architects

Placeholder

course

Making Architecture

Making architecture offers a unique insight into the mind and work of an Architect, starting with the basics of the profession and culminating with the ...

4.8

(1,127 ratings)

100,323 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

3. Arts, audio/video technology, and communication

The arts, AV technology, and communications career cluster involves jobs focused on such creative tasks as acting, writing, and working on film productions. The diverse nature of these occupations means that those employed in them work in a variety of environments, from outdoor film shoots where collaboration is key to solitary rooms where writers can gain the peace and quiet required to compose their next draft. 

According to the BLS, many of the jobs in this cluster require at least a bachelor’s degree, but some can be obtained with a high school degree or equivalent and short on-the-job training. 

The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to individuals who enjoy creative undertakings and turning abstract ideas into reality through concrete problem-solving. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Graphic designer

  • Reporter

  • Telecommunications repairer

  • Photographer

  • Art director

Placeholder

specialization

Graphic Design

Make Compelling Design. Learn and apply the principles of graphic design towards a comprehensive branding project.

4.7

(13,890 ratings)

271,221 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Visual Communication, Branding Communication, Graphic Design, Art History, Typography, Creativity, Graphics, Design Theory, Color Theory, Adobe Illustrator, History, Adobe Indesign, Art, Graphic Arts, Adobe Photoshop

4. Businesses management and administration

The business management and administration career cluster involves jobs focused on planning, organizing, and running a business. Typically, this job requires individuals to collaborate with others in an office setting. 

According to the BLS, a bit more than half of the jobs in the cluster require a high school degree or equivalent, often with short-term, on-the-job training. Some jobs, though, require a bachelor’s degree and many years of experience, such as chief executive officers (CEOs). 

The nature of this cluster means that it is well suited to those who enjoy working with others to solve analytical and logistical problems. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Receptionist

  • Clerk

  • Entrepreneur

  • Operations manager

  • CEO

Placeholder

specialization

Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship

Innovate in a Connected World. Learn about frameworks to manage and innovate in uncertainty

4.8

(1,201 ratings)

25,971 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 8 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Creativity, Business Model, Entrepreneurship, Innovation Management, Innovation, Business Value, Management, Disruptive Innovation, Emotional Intelligence, Personal Productivity, Adaptibility, Problem Solving, Knowledge of Human Behavior, Social Skills, People Management, Working with Others, Storytelling

5. Education and training

The education and training career cluster involves jobs focused on teaching, including at schools, museums, and libraries. The jobs in this cluster usually involve working collaboratively indoors, often in roles that require a sensitive understanding of others to help them best understand concepts. 

According to the BLS, almost every job in this cluster requires a bachelor’s degree or higher. In some cases, you may be required to have an advanced professional or terminal degree. 

The nature of this cluster means that it is likely best suited to those who enjoy learning and have the patience and empathy to teach others. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Librarian

  • K-12 school teacher

  • Archivist

  • Counselor

  • College professor

Placeholder

specialization

Online Learning Design for Educators

Learn Practical Skills to Teach Online. Master the foundations for creating engaging and effective online learning and teaching

4.6

(77 ratings)

2,462 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 4 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Pedagogy, Online Learning Community, Teaching, Learning, Instructional Design, Infographics, Design-thinking, Podcast, Video Production, Multimedia, Video Conferencing, Virtual Class, Lesson Plan, Zoom, Web Conferencing

6.  Finance

The finance career cluster is focused on jobs that work with money, including lending, collecting, and financial planning. The jobs in the finance cluster require a willingness to work in an indoor office environment and a capacity for dealing with facts and figures. 

According to the BLS, most of the jobs in this career cluster require a bachelor’s degree. A few, such as financial clerks, may only require a high school diploma or equivalent with short-term, on-the-job training. 

The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to those who enjoy working with numbers and spreadsheets in an office environment. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Bill collector

  • Teller

  • Loan officer

  • Accountant

  • Financial advisor

Placeholder

specialization

Financial Management

Become a Strategic Financial Manager . Develop an integrated financial management framework.

4.7

(4,197 ratings)

63,262 already enrolled

INTERMEDIATE level

Average time: 8 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Financial Mismanagement, Financial Management, Risk Management, Investment, Financial Aid Management, Financial Accounting, Accounting, Accrual, Financial Statement, Cash Flow, Cash Flow Statement, Stock, Finance, Investment Strategy, Financial Markets, Corporate Finance, Project, Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A), Debt

7. Government and public administration

The government and public administration career cluster is focused on jobs that have to do with the running and implementation of services within governmental structures, such as within the military, courts, and political bodies. Although this cluster includes jobs that vary considerably among workplaces and tasks, each of them is united by their connection to larger organizational structures focused on the public.  

According to the BLS, most jobs in the cluster require a bachelor’s degree. While some might allow for a high school diploma or equivalent accompanied by short-term on-the-job training, others may require a master’s degree or higher. 

The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to those that enjoy working in highly structured environments that are focused on public services and projects. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Court clerk

  • Soldier

  • Tax examiner

  • Urban planner

  • Legislator

Placeholder

course

Smart Cities – Management of Smart Urban Infrastructures

Learn about Smart Cities within the context of management of urban infrastructures. The introduction of Smart urban technologies into legacy infrastructures ...

4.7

(1,491 ratings)

39,240 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Management, City Planning, City Management, Smart City

8. Health science

The health science career cluster includes jobs focused on health care for both people and animals, including nurses, physicians, and veterinarians. The careers in the cluster are in numerous medical environments, ranging from relatively quiet home care environments to fast-paced emergency rooms. 

According to the BLS, the education level for jobs in the health science cluster varies considerably depending on the role. While in some cases job seekers only need a high school diploma or equivalent, in others they will be required to have an advanced degree and many years of medical training. 

The nature of this cluster means that it is best suited to those who enjoy helping others, studying health, and problem solving. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Home health aide

  • Registered nurse

  • Physical therapist

  • Veterinarian 

  • Surgeon

Placeholder

specialization

Integrative Nursing

Patient-Centered, Relationship-Based Nursing Care. By the end of this specialization, you will be able to practice a patient-centered, relationship-based approach to nursing that utilizes a variety of integrative healing modalities.

4.9

(93 ratings)

142 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 7 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

integrative healthcare, wellbeing, patient-centered care, improved symptom management, evidence-based practice, symptom management, healthcare, Stress Management, Pain Management, whole-person care, Mindfulness, integrative medicine

9. Hospitality and tourism

The hospitality and tourism career cluster includes jobs focused on providing lodgings, food, and travel services to customers, such as through restaurants and hotels. There is a range of work environments in this career cluster – from friendly reception desks that require face-to-face interaction with customers to hectic kitchens where cooks work diligently to get food out on time.

According to the BLS, most of the careers in this cluster require a high school diploma or less. Some jobs, though, may benefit from additional training or professional training, such as culinary school or a hospitality management program.  

The nature of this career cluster makes it well suited for individuals who enjoy working in a team environment and occupying customer-facing positions. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Waiter 

  • Maid

  • Janitor

  • Chef

  • Hotel manager

Placeholder

specialization

Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management

Build a Hospitality Business. Prepare for a professional career in the hotel industry in just three courses.

4.7

(1,468 ratings)

20,114 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 4 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Pricing, Revenue Management, Forecasting, Hotel Management, Hospitality Management, Hospitality Management Studies, Segmentation Analysis, Demand Management, Asset Management

10. Human services

The human services career cluster includes jobs focused on meeting people’s physical, psychological, social, and emotional needs. Centered on helping other people, careers in this cluster occupy a range of environments from assisting elderly individuals at their own homes to overseeing children in daycares or meeting with patients in a professional therapist’s office. 

According to the BLS, the occupations in this career cluster require a range of education levels and training. While some might require less than a high school diploma, others might require an advanced professional degree and many years of training. 

The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to empathic individuals who enjoy working with people. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Daycare provider

  • Hairstylist

  • Drycleaner

  • Social worker

  • Therapist

Placeholder

course

The Science of Well-Being

In this course you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these ...

4.9

(32,806 ratings)

3,929,794 already enrolled

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Gratitude, Happiness, Meditation, Savoring

11. Information technology 

The information technology career cluster includes jobs focused on designing, repairing, and maintaining computer hardware, software, and networks. Typically based in an office work environment, individuals working in this cluster must solve a range of computer-based issues, from helping users troubleshoot problems to developing systems software. 

According to the BLS, most of the entry-level jobs in the information technology career cluster require a bachelor’s degree. Some jobs, though, such as IT support specialist only require a high school diploma or equivalent alongside relevant training. 

The nature of this cluster makes it well suited to individuals who enjoy working with computers and solving unique technical problems. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • IT support specialist

  • Computer systems analyst

  • Database manager

  • Computer engineer

  • Computer programmer

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google IT Support

This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.

4.8

(126,226 ratings)

939,024 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security

12. Law, public safety, corrections, and security 

The law, public safety, corrections, and security career cluster includes jobs focused on supporting the legal system and enforcing the law. This cluster includes a variety of work environments with a range of risk levels, such as relatively safe courtrooms to potentially dangerous active crime scenes. 

According to the BLS, many of the jobs in this career cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent alongside short-term on-the-job training. But, some jobs might require more advanced graduate degrees, such as a J.D. or PhD.

This career cluster is well-suited to individuals who strive to understand the legal system and have the temperament to stay level-headed in high-stakes situations. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Security officer

  • Police officer

  • Emergency dispatcher

  • Lawyer

  • Judge

Placeholder

course

An Introduction to American Law

This course will give you a glimpse into six different areas of American law: Tort Law, Contract Law, Property, Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, and Civil ...

4.8

(4,121 ratings)

155,824 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 1 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

American Law, Common Law, Law, Constitution

13. Manufacturing 

The manufacturing career cluster involves jobs focused on producing physical goods, such as cars, food, and other products. Typically, the work in this cluster is undertaken inside factories, where products are created by both machinery and hand.

According to the BLS, most of the jobs in the manufacturing career cluster require a high school diploma or less along with short-term on-the-job training. A few jobs, such as camera equipment repairer,  may require an associate degree along with long-term, on-the-job training. 

The nature of this cluster means that it’s well suited to individuals who enjoy working with their hands in industrial environments that require teamwork and coordination. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Mechanic

  • Assembler

  • Safety coordinator

  • First-line supervisor

  • Welder

Placeholder

specialization

Digital Technologies and the Future of Manufacturing

Emerging Digital Technologies in Manufacturing. Learn about breakthrough digital technologies in manufacturing and the business value they deliver.

4.5

(38 ratings)

1,443 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 3 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

14. Marketing

The marketing career cluster includes jobs focused on promoting products and services to help businesses reach their marketing goals. Typically, jobs in this cluster are performed in either office environments or stores, where marketers can meet customers directly.

According to the BLS, many of the jobs in the marketing career cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent. Some jobs, though, may require a bachelor’s degree and significant work experience, such as is the case with marketing managers. 

The nature of this cluster means that it is well suited to individuals who enjoy the art of persuasion and helping businesses get the word out about their products. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Salesperson

  • Public relations liaison

  • Copywriter

  • Digital marketer

  • Marketing manager

Placeholder

specialization

Digital Marketing

Drive Customer Behavior Online. A six-course overview of the latest digital marketing skills, taught by industry experts.

4.6

(15,936 ratings)

16,068 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 8 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Digital Marketing, Marketing, Pricing Strategies, Marketing Mix, Product Strategies, Data Collection, Analytics, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), Marketing Analytics, Marketing Performance, Marketing Channel, Social Media, Mobile Marketing, Integrated Marketing Communications, Content Marketing, search marketing, Brand Communication, Marketing Plan, Search Advertising, Marketing Performance Measurement And Management

15. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

The STEM career cluster includes jobs focused on developing, planning, implementing, and supporting research in the natural and applied sciences. Most of the jobs in this cluster are conducted in research facilities, such as laboratories and academic institutions.  

According to the BLS, almost all of the jobs in the STEM career cluster require a bachelor’s degree or higher for entry. In some cases, a position may require that job seekers hold a terminal degree, such as a PhD or D.Eng. 

The nature of this cluster makes it well suited to individuals who enjoy learning, researching, and working with data to uncover novel solutions to complex problems. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Data scientist

  • Environmental scientist

  • Biologist

  • Aerospace engineer

  • Mechanical engineer

Placeholder

professional certificate

IBM Data Science

Kickstart your career in data science & ML. Build data science skills, learn Python & SQL, analyze & visualize data, build machine learning models. No degree or prior experience required.

4.6

(54,869 ratings)

102,911 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 11 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Data Science, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Mining, Github, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Rstudio, Methodology, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Ipython, Cloud Databases, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL, Predictive Modelling, Data Visualization (DataViz), Model Selection, Data Virtualization, Plotly, Matplotlib, Python Libraries, regression, Hierarchical Clustering, K-Means Clustering, Jupyter Notebook

16. Transportation, distribution, and logistics

The transportation, distribution, and logistics career cluster includes jobs focused on moving both people and products between different locations, such as by truck, train, or airplane. The work environment for this cluster varies by position, requiring some to be constantly on the move in vehicles and others to coordinate deliveries from an office. 

According to the BLS, most of the jobs in the transportation and logistics cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent and some short-term on-the-job training. Some positions, though, may require job seekers to have a bachelor’s degree, licensure, and several years of experience, such as is the case for airplane pilots. 

This career cluster is well-suited to individuals who enjoy traveling, operating vehicles, and dealing with logistics. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:

  • Truck driver

  • Dispatcher

  • Train conductor

  • Delivery driver

  • Pilot

Placeholder

professional certificate

Google Project Management:

Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.

4.8

(40,609 ratings)

561,712 already enrolled

BEGINNER level

Average time: 6 month(s)

Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll build:

Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication

Choose your path. 

The first step to a new career is finding out what interests you and learning all you can to succeed. Whether you are just exploring fields or looking to get started in one, you might consider taking an online, flexible course. Offering over 7,000 courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs, Coursera likely has something for you. 

Related articles

Article sources

1. BLS. “Clusters, pathways, and BLS: Connecting career information, https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2015/article/career-clusters.htm.” Accessed March 10, 2022. 

2. Career Tech. “Career Clusters, https://careertech.org/career-clusters/.” Accessed March 10, 2022. 

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Learn without limits

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder