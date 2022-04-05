What Is a Career Cluster? 16 Types You Should Know

Career clusters can help you pick a career path. Learn about sixteen of the most common clusters today.
Career clusters are collections of jobs with shared characteristics, such as industry and objective. Job seekers use career clusters to help them find professions that match their particular interests and skills.
In this article, you will learn about sixteen career clusters and their common professions.. To help you get started, suggested online courses accompany each cluster, offering an opportunity for you to start your career path today.
The National Career Clusters Framework, a common organizing tool used by many universities and state agencies, includes sixteen clusters covering a wide range of industries and fields [1,2]. Those sixteen career clusters are as follows:
Agriculture, food, and natural resources
Architecture and construction
Arts, audio/video technology, and communication
Businesses management and administration
Education and training
Finance
Government and public administration
Health science
Hospitality and tourism
Human services
Information technology
Law, public safety, corrections, and security
Manufacturing
Marketing
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics
Transportation, distribution, and logistics
Read on to find out more about each cluster, the types of personalities they are suited to, and skills they require.
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all of the information below is taken from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [1].
The agriculture, food, and natural resources career cluster involves jobs focused on work with animals, plants, and land. Often, this work is done outside, as is the case with horticulturists who cultivate and manage gardens. However, some of this work does involve research conducted in laboratory settings, such as natural science managers who oversee the work of chemists, physicists, and biologists.
The BLS notes that many jobs in this cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent, while some require further training or advanced degrees.
Jobs in this cluster are well suited to individuals who enjoy working outside in natural environments. Some common jobs in this cluster include:
Agriculture worker
Horticulturists
Conservationists
Natural science managers
course
Sound economic thinking is crucial for farmers because they depend on good economic decision making to survive. Governments depend on economic information ...
The architecture and construction career cluster involves jobs focused on designing and building physical structures and infrastructure, such as homes, office buildings, and roads. As a result, the jobs in this cluster involve everything from working on construction sites to designing skyscrapers in architectural offices.
According to the BLS, somewhat more than half of the jobs in this cluster require a high school or equivalent, some of which might require short on-the-job training. Additionally, some jobs, such as architect, might require a bachelor’s degree or higher.
This cluster is best suited for individuals who enjoy building with their hands or the design process. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Construction laborers
Electricians
Roofers
Civil engineers
Architects
course
Making architecture offers a unique insight into the mind and work of an Architect, starting with the basics of the profession and culminating with the ...
The arts, AV technology, and communications career cluster involves jobs focused on such creative tasks as acting, writing, and working on film productions. The diverse nature of these occupations means that those employed in them work in a variety of environments, from outdoor film shoots where collaboration is key to solitary rooms where writers can gain the peace and quiet required to compose their next draft.
According to the BLS, many of the jobs in this cluster require at least a bachelor’s degree, but some can be obtained with a high school degree or equivalent and short on-the-job training.
The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to individuals who enjoy creative undertakings and turning abstract ideas into reality through concrete problem-solving. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Graphic designer
Reporter
Telecommunications repairer
Photographer
Art director
specialization
Make Compelling Design. Learn and apply the principles of graphic design towards a comprehensive branding project.
The business management and administration career cluster involves jobs focused on planning, organizing, and running a business. Typically, this job requires individuals to collaborate with others in an office setting.
According to the BLS, a bit more than half of the jobs in the cluster require a high school degree or equivalent, often with short-term, on-the-job training. Some jobs, though, require a bachelor’s degree and many years of experience, such as chief executive officers (CEOs).
The nature of this cluster means that it is well suited to those who enjoy working with others to solve analytical and logistical problems. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Receptionist
Clerk
Entrepreneur
Operations manager
CEO
specialization
Innovate in a Connected World. Learn about frameworks to manage and innovate in uncertainty
The education and training career cluster involves jobs focused on teaching, including at schools, museums, and libraries. The jobs in this cluster usually involve working collaboratively indoors, often in roles that require a sensitive understanding of others to help them best understand concepts.
According to the BLS, almost every job in this cluster requires a bachelor’s degree or higher. In some cases, you may be required to have an advanced professional or terminal degree.
The nature of this cluster means that it is likely best suited to those who enjoy learning and have the patience and empathy to teach others. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Librarian
K-12 school teacher
Archivist
Counselor
College professor
specialization
Learn Practical Skills to Teach Online. Master the foundations for creating engaging and effective online learning and teaching
The finance career cluster is focused on jobs that work with money, including lending, collecting, and financial planning. The jobs in the finance cluster require a willingness to work in an indoor office environment and a capacity for dealing with facts and figures.
According to the BLS, most of the jobs in this career cluster require a bachelor’s degree. A few, such as financial clerks, may only require a high school diploma or equivalent with short-term, on-the-job training.
The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to those who enjoy working with numbers and spreadsheets in an office environment. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Bill collector
Teller
Loan officer
Accountant
Financial advisor
specialization
Become a Strategic Financial Manager . Develop an integrated financial management framework.
The government and public administration career cluster is focused on jobs that have to do with the running and implementation of services within governmental structures, such as within the military, courts, and political bodies. Although this cluster includes jobs that vary considerably among workplaces and tasks, each of them is united by their connection to larger organizational structures focused on the public.
According to the BLS, most jobs in the cluster require a bachelor’s degree. While some might allow for a high school diploma or equivalent accompanied by short-term on-the-job training, others may require a master’s degree or higher.
The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to those that enjoy working in highly structured environments that are focused on public services and projects. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Court clerk
Soldier
Tax examiner
Urban planner
Legislator
course
Learn about Smart Cities within the context of management of urban infrastructures. The introduction of Smart urban technologies into legacy infrastructures ...
The health science career cluster includes jobs focused on health care for both people and animals, including nurses, physicians, and veterinarians. The careers in the cluster are in numerous medical environments, ranging from relatively quiet home care environments to fast-paced emergency rooms.
According to the BLS, the education level for jobs in the health science cluster varies considerably depending on the role. While in some cases job seekers only need a high school diploma or equivalent, in others they will be required to have an advanced degree and many years of medical training.
The nature of this cluster means that it is best suited to those who enjoy helping others, studying health, and problem solving. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Home health aide
Registered nurse
Physical therapist
Veterinarian
Surgeon
specialization
Patient-Centered, Relationship-Based Nursing Care. By the end of this specialization, you will be able to practice a patient-centered, relationship-based approach to nursing that utilizes a variety of integrative healing modalities.
The hospitality and tourism career cluster includes jobs focused on providing lodgings, food, and travel services to customers, such as through restaurants and hotels. There is a range of work environments in this career cluster – from friendly reception desks that require face-to-face interaction with customers to hectic kitchens where cooks work diligently to get food out on time.
According to the BLS, most of the careers in this cluster require a high school diploma or less. Some jobs, though, may benefit from additional training or professional training, such as culinary school or a hospitality management program.
The nature of this career cluster makes it well suited for individuals who enjoy working in a team environment and occupying customer-facing positions. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Waiter
Maid
Janitor
Chef
Hotel manager
specialization
Build a Hospitality Business. Prepare for a professional career in the hotel industry in just three courses.
The human services career cluster includes jobs focused on meeting people’s physical, psychological, social, and emotional needs. Centered on helping other people, careers in this cluster occupy a range of environments from assisting elderly individuals at their own homes to overseeing children in daycares or meeting with patients in a professional therapist’s office.
According to the BLS, the occupations in this career cluster require a range of education levels and training. While some might require less than a high school diploma, others might require an advanced professional degree and many years of training.
The nature of this cluster means that it is well-suited to empathic individuals who enjoy working with people. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Daycare provider
Hairstylist
Drycleaner
Social worker
Therapist
course
In this course you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits. As preparation for these ...
The information technology career cluster includes jobs focused on designing, repairing, and maintaining computer hardware, software, and networks. Typically based in an office work environment, individuals working in this cluster must solve a range of computer-based issues, from helping users troubleshoot problems to developing systems software.
According to the BLS, most of the entry-level jobs in the information technology career cluster require a bachelor’s degree. Some jobs, though, such as IT support specialist only require a high school diploma or equivalent alongside relevant training.
The nature of this cluster makes it well suited to individuals who enjoy working with computers and solving unique technical problems. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
IT support specialist
Computer systems analyst
Database manager
Computer engineer
Computer programmer
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
The law, public safety, corrections, and security career cluster includes jobs focused on supporting the legal system and enforcing the law. This cluster includes a variety of work environments with a range of risk levels, such as relatively safe courtrooms to potentially dangerous active crime scenes.
According to the BLS, many of the jobs in this career cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent alongside short-term on-the-job training. But, some jobs might require more advanced graduate degrees, such as a J.D. or PhD.
This career cluster is well-suited to individuals who strive to understand the legal system and have the temperament to stay level-headed in high-stakes situations. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Security officer
Police officer
Emergency dispatcher
Lawyer
Judge
course
This course will give you a glimpse into six different areas of American law: Tort Law, Contract Law, Property, Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, and Civil ...
The manufacturing career cluster involves jobs focused on producing physical goods, such as cars, food, and other products. Typically, the work in this cluster is undertaken inside factories, where products are created by both machinery and hand.
According to the BLS, most of the jobs in the manufacturing career cluster require a high school diploma or less along with short-term on-the-job training. A few jobs, such as camera equipment repairer, may require an associate degree along with long-term, on-the-job training.
The nature of this cluster means that it’s well suited to individuals who enjoy working with their hands in industrial environments that require teamwork and coordination. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Mechanic
Assembler
Safety coordinator
First-line supervisor
Welder
specialization
Emerging Digital Technologies in Manufacturing. Learn about breakthrough digital technologies in manufacturing and the business value they deliver.
The marketing career cluster includes jobs focused on promoting products and services to help businesses reach their marketing goals. Typically, jobs in this cluster are performed in either office environments or stores, where marketers can meet customers directly.
According to the BLS, many of the jobs in the marketing career cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent. Some jobs, though, may require a bachelor’s degree and significant work experience, such as is the case with marketing managers.
The nature of this cluster means that it is well suited to individuals who enjoy the art of persuasion and helping businesses get the word out about their products. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Salesperson
Public relations liaison
Copywriter
Digital marketer
Marketing manager
specialization
Drive Customer Behavior Online. A six-course overview of the latest digital marketing skills, taught by industry experts.
The STEM career cluster includes jobs focused on developing, planning, implementing, and supporting research in the natural and applied sciences. Most of the jobs in this cluster are conducted in research facilities, such as laboratories and academic institutions.
According to the BLS, almost all of the jobs in the STEM career cluster require a bachelor’s degree or higher for entry. In some cases, a position may require that job seekers hold a terminal degree, such as a PhD or D.Eng.
The nature of this cluster makes it well suited to individuals who enjoy learning, researching, and working with data to uncover novel solutions to complex problems. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Data scientist
Environmental scientist
Biologist
Aerospace engineer
Mechanical engineer
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in data science & ML. Build data science skills, learn Python & SQL, analyze & visualize data, build machine learning models. No degree or prior experience required.
The transportation, distribution, and logistics career cluster includes jobs focused on moving both people and products between different locations, such as by truck, train, or airplane. The work environment for this cluster varies by position, requiring some to be constantly on the move in vehicles and others to coordinate deliveries from an office.
According to the BLS, most of the jobs in the transportation and logistics cluster require a high school diploma or equivalent and some short-term on-the-job training. Some positions, though, may require job seekers to have a bachelor’s degree, licensure, and several years of experience, such as is the case for airplane pilots.
This career cluster is well-suited to individuals who enjoy traveling, operating vehicles, and dealing with logistics. Some jobs commonly found in this cluster include:
Truck driver
Dispatcher
Train conductor
Delivery driver
Pilot
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.