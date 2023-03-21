What Is a Dashboard?

Explore the essentials of data analytics dashboards - what they are, how they work, and their importance in visualizing data for informed decision-making.

[Featured image] A business analyst stands in front of a screen showing a dashboard.

A dashboard is a tool used to monitor and display live data. A dashboard is typically connected to a database and features visualizations that automatically update to reflect the most current data in the database.

Dashboards are highly customizable and used across many business functions. They’re typically designed to translate data into easily understood visuals, such as charts and graphs, enabling stakeholders to stay informed about current metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) at a glance, without necessitating individual analysis or complete analytics reports.

People who work in data visualization commonly use programs such as Tableau and Power BI to create dashboards. They may be used to monitor things like website traffic, marketing performance, financial metrics, or public health data.

