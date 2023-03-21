What Is a Database?

A database is an organized collection of information that can be searched, sorted, and updated. This data is often stored electronically in a computer system called a database management system (DBMS). Databases typically organize data in rows and columns for easy processing and retrieval. Oftentimes, you’ll need to use a programming language, such as structured query language (SQL), to interact with your database.
Databases are similar to spreadsheets, but there are several key differences. In general, databases are much larger than spreadsheets and so can store more data, and they allow for multiple users to access data at the same time. For these reasons, people who work with data, such as data analysts and data scientists, often work with databases rather than spreadsheets.
There are several types of databases, including:
Relational database
NoSQL database (or nonrelational database)
Distributed database
Object-oriented database
Graph database
Cloud database
Centralized database
Open-source database
Data warehouse
Each database type is characterized by specific storage and retrieval practices, data types, job functions, and use cases.
Learn more about databases from experts at Google:
Gain hands-on experience with gathering, cleaning, and analyzing data using databases and other analytics tools with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera. Develop skills for an in-demand career in data analytics while you learn at the pace that works for you.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(104,774 ratings)
1,480,890 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.