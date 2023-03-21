What Is a Database?

Learn about the basics of databases, how they work, and their role in storing and managing information efficiently.

A database is an organized collection of information that can be searched, sorted, and updated. This data is often stored electronically in a computer system called a database management system (DBMS). Databases typically organize data in rows and columns for easy processing and retrieval. Oftentimes, you’ll need to use a programming language, such as structured query language (SQL), to interact with your database.

Databases are similar to spreadsheets, but there are several key differences. In general, databases are much larger than spreadsheets and so can store more data, and they allow for multiple users to access data at the same time. For these reasons, people who work with data, such as data analysts and data scientists, often work with databases rather than spreadsheets.

Types of databases

There are several types of databases, including:

  • Relational database

  • NoSQL database (or nonrelational database)

  • Distributed database

  • Object-oriented database

  • Graph database

  • Cloud database

  • Centralized database

  • Open-source database

  • Data warehouse

Each database type is characterized by specific storage and retrieval practices, data types, job functions, and use cases.

