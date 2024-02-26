Jobs To Be Done: Definition, Examples, and Framework for Your Business

Discover jobs to be done (JTBD), an important theory for boosting business innovation and understanding customers and apply it to your business.
Jobs to be done (JTBD) refers to a business theory, framework, and perspective on why customers buy products. Jobs to be done theory, also called jobs theory, assumes people don’t buy products; they “hire” them to do jobs, such as solving a problem or fulfilling a desire.
When you think about jobs to be done theory, you focus more on a customer’s circumstances—what they experience that leads them to make a purchase—than their demographic or psychographic profile, such as age, level of education, and value system. While you may notice some correlation between sales and the demographics or psychographics of the customers, customer attributes do not equate to causation. According to JTBD theory, purchase decisions are determined by a product’s ability to get a job done effectively and at the best price.
Now that you know the definition of jobs to be done as a theory and framework let’s explore what a job to be done actually is. Here are some ways to think about it:
Something a customer wants to accomplish in a specific situation or circumstance
A metaphor to refer to what customers want from the products they buy
Something functional in a customer’s life, with emotional and social components
Use the following examples of jobs products can do as inspiration for applying JTBD theory in your work.
Get my clothes clean and fresh: “Hire” laundry detergent to deliver the result.
Nourish my body: “Hire” vitamins, supplements, and healthy food.
Find my documents easily: “Hire” a digital app for note taking and file storage.
Jobs to be done originated from a concept called Outcome-Driven Innovation (ODI). ODI was developed by Tony Ulwick, founder of the innovative consulting firm Strategym. Ulwick later introduced ODI to Clayton Christensen, a Harvard Professor, who popularized ODI and called it jobs to be done.
You can use the JTBD framework to benefit your business in several ways:
Reveal your customers’ true needs and desires. What is their objective or desired outcome for a given situation?
Develop products that meet needs and fulfill desires.
Design memorable customer experiences.
Predict how your innovations will fare on the market.
Inform marketing content and messaging that speaks to fulfilling customers’ needs and desires.
Develop a JTBD-inspired business plan centred around customers’ needs and desires to guide your business decisions.
Jobs to be done as a business approach can work for any type of product or industry. Follow these steps to discover more about your target customers and the jobs your products can perform for them.
Ask yourself the following questions:
What pain points do my customers have in common?
What do they currently lack?
What challenges exist for them?
Without reference to the products or solutions you currently provide, complete the following phrases as though you were the customer:
Help me do ________.
Help me to avoid ________.
I need to _______.
For example, “Help me save time in the morning” or “I need to take more clothes when I travel” articulate desires and could lead to product ideas such as an app for scheduling morning routines or a carry-on suitcase with more storage compartments.
You may find it helpful to ask customers and prospects to complete these phrases so you can gather a variety of jobs to be done insights.
What does a customer want to achieve in a particular circumstance?
What could help the customer achieve this, such as resources, tools, or information?
What constraints keep the customer from achieving the desired outcome, such as not having access to needed resources or doubting their abilities?
What are the functional aspects of what they need done? What will it help them do, such as complete a task more efficiently or avoid tasks they don’t want to do?
What social or emotional factors correspond to a customer’s objective, including how they want to feel and be perceived by others?
Using the ideas you gathered in steps 1, 2, and 3, construct a jobs to be done statement that can lead to more product innovations. Draw from the template and music streaming example below.
|Jobs to be done template
|Statement example
|I want to (desire/motivation)
|I want to listen to my favourite songs
|when (situation/context)
|while exercising
|so that I can (outcome/result)
|so that I can feel motivated and inspired
|without (pain point/constraint).
|without having to listen to commercials or skip songs I don’t like.
Online courses can be a great way to learn business strategies and concepts and discover career opportunities. Explore sales enablement, lead generation, reporting, and more in the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.