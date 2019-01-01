Overview
This Certificate builds a solid foundation in Data Science & Analytics by covering industry standard tools and techniques through a practical, industry-oriented curriculum. You’ll learn competencies in the core focus areas of Data Science, Machine Learning, Mathematics, and Data Visualisation. This program assumes no prior knowledge of coding in Python or R and begins with basic principles.
By the end of the 6-month program, you will have a solid understanding of techniques critical in performing Data Analytics and will be able to create analytical models using real-life data that delivers invaluable insights for your business and career.