Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Post Graduate Certificate in Data Science & Machine Learning

Discover the fundamental concepts of data science and machine learning in this series of courses from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, one of the top technical institutes in India.

Dates for next cohort will be announced soon

6 months

6-8 hours per week. May vary by student.

$1,500 (INR 1,12,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

100% Online

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application necessary

Top-ranked Institute of National Importance

Learn from a top university in higher technological education, basic and applied research, and engineering

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills with an applied industry project

Program description

Advance your career with in-demand skills in Data Science and Machine Learning

Required background

No prior coding experience is required to successfully complete this program. You should, however, have exposure to high school mathematics. The course contains reading material and lectures on selected topics which bridge the gap between high school mathematics and the minimum level required to understand and use machine learning algorithms. Knowledge of basic linear algebra, calculus, and statistics will be helpful, and some experience with spreadsheets is recommended.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Mathematics for Data Science
  • Python Programming Language
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
  • Data Visualisation
  • Machine Learning

Overview

This Certificate builds a solid foundation in Data Science & Analytics by covering industry standard tools and techniques through a practical, industry-oriented curriculum. You’ll learn competencies in the core focus areas of Data Science, Machine Learning, Mathematics, and Data Visualisation. This program assumes no prior knowledge of coding in Python or R and begins with basic principles.

By the end of the 6-month program, you will have a solid understanding of techniques critical in performing Data Analytics and will be able to create analytical models using real-life data that delivers invaluable insights for your business and career.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email coursera_dsml@iitr.ac.in with any questions.

