Post Graduate Certificate in Deep Learning for Computer Vision and Extended Reality

Overview
In this programme, you will first build a strong foundation in deep learning, computer vision, and extended reality. You will then learn to develop and deploy full-fledged deep learning-based models and applications.
As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn how to:
- Navigate deep learning and machine learning models.
- Build basic and advanced deep learning models such as MLP, Encoder-Decoder, GAN, and more..
- Build deep learning based applications from scratch using Python and other software that includes Unity game engine and XR SDKs.
Working professionals, as well as undergraduates and postgraduate students, looking to specialise in the fields of deep learning, computer vision, and extended reality will find this programme useful.