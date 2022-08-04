Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati
Certificate

Post Graduate Certificate in Deep Learning for Computer Vision and Extended Reality

Master deep learning methods and their application to computer vision and extended reality (XR). Learn from the expert faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, one of the leading engineering institutions in India.

Enrolments open.

Classes start on 21st December; first live class with faculty on 7th January.

6 months

~ 6-8 hours per week

$1,500 (INR 1,12,500)

Explore flexible payment options.

100% Online

Live sessions with faculty & recorded classes.

Gain expertise in deep learning to build and deploy XR applications

Gain the IIT advantage

Learn from faculty & experts at one of India’s top-ranked engineering institutions. Earn a PG Certificate issued directly by IIT Guwahati.

Develop expertise in deep learning techniques and applications

Learn to design, develop, and deploy augmented and virtual reality systems using the Unity game engine and SDKs for VR and AR applications on desktop/ mobile platforms. Watch the faculty webinar to learn more.

Project-based learning experience

Effective learning with a practitioner’s curriculum including capstone projects, use cases and hands-on online labs. Get direct, real-time engagement and actionable feedback from the IITG faculty.

IITG CVXR Overview

Program description

Master key deep learning and machine learning concepts and develop the skills needed to become an expert in deep learning modelling and its application to computer vision and extended reality.

Required background

A bachelor's degree along with a basic understanding of coding (C/C++), algorithms and high-school level mathematics is required to complete this programme.

Students in their third year of graduation may also enrol in this programme.

Skills you will gain

  • XR SDKs
  • Unity Engine
  • XR Application Development
  • Deep Learning
  • Encoder-Decoder model
  • Generative adversarial network (GAN)
  • Extended Reality
  • TensorFlow/Keras

Overview

In this programme, you will first build a strong foundation in deep learning, computer vision, and extended reality. You will then learn to develop and deploy full-fledged deep learning-based models and applications.

As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn how to:

  • Navigate deep learning and machine learning models.
  • Build basic and advanced deep learning models such as MLP, Encoder-Decoder, GAN, and more..
  • Build deep learning based applications from scratch using Python and other software that includes Unity game engine and XR SDKs.

Working professionals, as well as undergraduates and postgraduate students, looking to specialise in the fields of deep learning, computer vision, and extended reality will find this programme useful.

This 6-month programme features 6 courses and 6 projects

Course 1 of 6

Course 2 of 6

Course 3 of 6

Course 4 of 6

Course 5 of 6

Course 6 of 6

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email pgc_dlcvxr@iitg.ac.in with any questions.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder