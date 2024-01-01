Choose the Acting CoursesThat Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Leadership and Management
- Status: Free
University of Cape Town
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, People Analysis, Research and Design, Strategy, Business Development, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Strategy and Operations
University of Florida
Skills you'll gain: Emotional Intelligence, Leadership and Management
Big Interview
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Critical Thinking, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, People Analysis, Employee Relations, Performance Management, Professional Development, Strategy, Writing
Institut Mines-Télécom
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Innovation, Business Development, Strategy and Operations, Business Transformation, Creativity, Product Management
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Leadership Development, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Finance, Human Resources, Human Resources Operations, Organizational Development, Risk Management, Communication, Change Management
Searches related to acting
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular acting courses
- Discover Acting: University of London
- William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet: An Actor's Perspective: University of Colorado Boulder
- Richard Schechner's Introduction to Performance Studies: New York University
- Emotional Intelligence: Cultivating Immensely Human Interactions: University of Michigan
- Becoming a changemaker: Introduction to Social Innovation: University of Cape Town
- Personality Types at Work: University of Florida
- The Beauty of Kunqu Opera: The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- From Climate Science to Action: The World Bank Group
- The Art of the Job Interview: Big Interview
- Introduction to Genetics and Evolution: Duke University