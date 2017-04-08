Choose the Artificial Intelligence Project That Aligns Best with Your Goals
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Machine Learning, Microsoft Azure, Data Science
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Management, Microsoft Excel
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Design and Product, Marketing Design
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Science, Machine Learning, Microsoft Azure, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Python Programming, Data Science
Searches related to artificial intelligence
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular artificial intelligence courses
- Build an Automated Landing page using AI from Wix ADI: Coursera Project Network
- Predictive Modelling with Azure Machine Learning Studio: Coursera Project Network
- AI-Powered Chest Disease Detection and Classification: Coursera Project Network
- Introduction to Python: Coursera Project Network
- Create your own Sudoku Solver using AI and Python: Coursera Project Network
- ChatGPT for Beginners: Save time with Microsoft Excel: Coursera Project Network
- Midjourney for Beginners: Craft an Exquisite Piece of AI Art: Coursera Project Network
- Emotion AI: Facial Key-points Detection: Coursera Project Network
- Machine Learning Pipelines with Azure ML Studio: Coursera Project Network
- Open AI for Beginners: Programmatic Prompting: Coursera Project Network