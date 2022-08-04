EC-Council Logo

Best known for the Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council builds individual and team/organization cyber capabilities through the Certified Ethical Hacker Program and other programs including Certified Secure Computer User, Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator, Certified Security Analyst, Certified Network Defender, Certified SOC Analyst, Certified Threat Intelligence Analyst, Certified Incident Handler, as well as the Certified Chief Information Security Officer.

Courses and Specializations

Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals
Cybersecurity Attack and Defense Fundamentals Specialization

Available now

