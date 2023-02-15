What Is Email Marketing? And How to Do It

Learn how a well-executed email campaign has the potential to help you meet your marketing goals.
Email marketing is a form of digital marketing that uses email to connect with potential customers, raise brand awareness, build customer loyalty, and promote marketing efforts.
In the world of digital marketing, email marketing is commonly considered a low-cost but high-impact tool that can increase customer engagement and drive sales. As a result, it is often a cornerstone of many digital marketing strategies created today.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at email marketing’s efficacy and impact, find examples of it in action, and become acquainted with key terms. You will also find a list of email marketing best practices, common email marketing platforms, and suggested online courses to help you get started today.
Email marketing has the potential to improve your marketing efforts. Read on to find out how, and learn some of the key terms used by email marketers every day.
Email is one of the most popular modes of online communication. In fact, approximately 319.6 billion emails were sent daily in 2021 across the globe. Experts anticipate that number will grow to 376.4 billion by 2025 [1].
The ability to reach large numbers of potential customers with just a click makes email a relatively cheap digital marketing tool with a potentially high impact. The data backs this up. One 2021 study, for instance, found that the average return on investment (ROI) for email marketing is £35.41 for every £1 spent [2].
Nonetheless, the ROI for email marketing is not the same for every industry. Gartner’s Digital IQ Index: Email Benchmarks 2021[3] shows that when it comes to email marketing, clear industry leaders include:
Retail
Financial services
Travel and hospitality
Manufacturing
Whatever the industry, it is clear that email marketing offers a potential return worth many times the initial investment as long as it adopts effective strategies.
If you have an email account, you have likely encountered some form of email marketing. Typical examples of email marketing include:
Email newsletters that inform recipients about upcoming events, such as at a museum, playhouse, or concert venue
Emails promoting holiday sales, such as during Black Friday or the January sales
Emails sent after a purchase (also known as transactional email) offering a discount on a future purchase
Digital marketers use a variety of terms to describe the email marketing process. This glossary includes some key terms you should know:
Acceptance rate: The percentage of messages received by recipients’ email servers.
Bounce rate: The percentage of messages not received by recipients’ email servers.
Open rate: The percentage of emails opened by recipients. An email campaign’s open rate is one of the key metrics for determining its success. The higher the open rate, the better.
Subject line: The text that appears in a recipient’s inbox describing the email. Subject lines should be intriguing and relevant to recipients.
Call-to-action (CTA): A link or button that connects to a download or website, such as a product page, blog post, or scheduling page.
Conversion rate: The number of recipients who follow through with a CTA by clicking a link or making a purchase, such as when a recipient clicks on a link to your website.
Click-through rate (CTR): The percentage of recipients who click on a CTA in an email.
IP warming: The practice of gradually sending an increasing number of emails to a recipient to establish your IP address.
Opt-in/opt-out: To either subscribe (opt-in) or unsubscribe (opt-out) from an email list.
Nurture sequences: A series of automated emails sent when someone signs up for your email list. Nurture sequences foster customer engagement and help push customers further along the marketing funnel.
A well-executed email marketing campaign has the potential to engage previous customers, attract new ones, and help you meet your marketing objectives. To pull this off, though, you need to create a thoughtful email campaign that strategically attracts potential customers with relevant and well-timed messages.
As you are working on creating your own email marketing campaign, keep the following tips in mind:
A subject line catches the reader’s attention and prompts them to open the message, while the content of the message elaborates on your value proposition and urges readers to act.
The high volume of daily emails means that competition is high in recipients’ inboxes—a stellar subject line can help you stand out from the crowd. The average open rate for branded emails across all industries is only 21.33 per cent [4], which highlights just how critical this is.
Standout subject lines are intriguing and relevant to those who open them. Some ways to improve your subject lines include:
Clearly state a promotion. (“Get 15% off Your Next Purchase”)
Create a sense of urgency. (“Hurry! Our 30% Off Spring Sale Ends in 24 Hours”)
Evoke a sense of curiosity. (“Ice Skating in June?”)
Highlight a specific time period. (“Still Have Christmas Shopping To Do? We’re Here to Help.”)
Personalise it. (“Jane, Your Subscription Has Almost Expired!”)
The structure is a vital component of any writing, especially for marketing emails.
Effectively structuring the content of your message will allow you to immediately articulate your value proposition to your reader so you don’t waste their time. In fact, one study estimates the average time a recipient spent reading branded emails in 2021 to be just 10 seconds [5]. You might literally only have seconds to get your message across.
To optimise this brief time, make sure that your email is well-structured. Some ways to optimise the little time you have with your reader include:
Put the most important information at the top of your email, such as the promotion you most want them to see
Make it scannable so readers can easily find the information they need
Keep text at a minimum and use links to redirect readers to longer pieces, such as blog posts referenced in the email
Include CTAs, such as links, throughout your piece
Make sure you include a clear CTA at the end to direct those who have scrolled through the whole email
There is a fine line between eye-catching and distracting. On one hand, you want to create a dynamic visual design that attracts attention. On the other, you want to make the design conveys and highlights key information. A simple design is generally more effective than a more complicated one.
Some key considerations when designing a marketing email include:
Use three or fewer colours in your email. A reduced pallet will be eye-catching without being overly distracting
Emphasise your logo and branding. You want the recipient to quickly know exactly who sent it and where they can go to get your product
Visually emphasise CTAs
Optimise your message for mobile devices. Many people check their email through their smartphones, so it is critical they can view your messages on any device.
It is important that you only email individuals who have purposefully opted to receive them—for several reasons. Firstly, while it is technically possible to purchase lists of email addresses from third-party sellers, this practice is often forbidden from many marketing platforms.
Secondly, in some cases, it may actually be illegal for you to send marketing emails to individuals who’ve opted out of receiving them. In the UK, you must not send emails to anyone who has not opted in to receive marketing from you, and you must give anyone on your marketing opt-in list the option to opt out or unsubscribe at any time. If you do not follow these rules, you may breach GDPR laws in the UK.
Finally, emailing people who don’t expressly want marketing messages isn’t efficient. While it may seem like sending as many emails as possible will help you reach your marketing goals, the reality is that email marketing is most effective when you target it to a specific audience. Rather than sending emails to people who don't want them, it makes more sense to advertise your product or service to those who have already expressed an interest.
In many ways, email marketing is all about timing. Sometimes, sending the right message at the right time is the best strategy to improve customer engagement and meet your marketing goals.
As a form of digital marketing, email marketing benefits from being easily automated. Marketing automation allows you to send automated emails to a targeted audience. Use automation to send targeted emails at certain times of the year, such as during the holidays, or create automated nurture sequences.
Automated nurture sequences help keep recipients engaged by automatically sending out relevant emails that maintain brand awareness and guide them through your marketing funnel.
One of the benefits of digital marketing is that you regularly receive data on the efficacy of your campaigns. As you further develop your marketing campaign, this data can be invaluable to finding more efficient approaches to reaching your target audience.
Email marketing platforms allow you to keep track of important data, such as your open rate, CTR, and conversion rate. Furthermore, many of them also allow you to run A/B tests, which compare the performance of two different campaigns to identify the most effective one.
Routinely analysing your data and conducting tests will help you improve the performance of your overall email marketing campaign.
You’ll find a wide range of email marketing tools and platforms available online. As you implement your marketing strategy, these platforms can help you design personalised emails, manage customer email addresses, and send automated emails to increase your impact.
Some popular email marketing platforms include:
Whatever your marketing goals, you can use marketing platforms to help implement your email marketing strategy.
