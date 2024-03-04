What Is an SEO Consultant and Do You Need One?

Explore what an SEO consultant can contribute to your business and how to hire the right one for your business goals.
An SEO consultant helps businesses improve their websites’ ranking in search engine results. An SEO consultant aims to make it easier for potential clients to find you, help you remain competitive in your niche, and increase your business’s revenue-generating potential.
SEO stands for search engine optimisation and refers to making a website more accessible to navigate, more user-friendly, and trusted among consumers in a target market so that a search engine like Google will position the site’s pages higher in its search results.
Improving SEO is an essential endeavour for any business because it can:
Increase organic traffic without the use of paid ads.
Generate leads.
Inspire trust in site visitors.
Turn prospects into paying, loyal customers.
Boost sales.
Did you know? According to a study by Terakeet [1], the cost of acquiring new customers with a good SEO strategy is 87 percent lower than with paid search.
The duties of an SEO consultant can vary depending on the organisation for which the consultant works. SEO consulting services typically range from performing specific SEO tasks to advising companies strategically.
Here’s a list of services SEO consultants may offer:
Conduct keyword research.
Create an SEO content strategy.
Optimise existing site content.
Fix technical SEO issues.
Improve site navigation and page organisation.
Conduct a competitive analysis of web pages that rank for target keywords.
Recommend call-to-action improvements.
Work with other marketing teams to distribute content on social media and in email campaigns.
Skills and qualifications an SEO consultant should have include:
Customise SEO strategies and solutions to fit your business needs.
Forecast how an SEO campaign will perform, given online searcher behaviour and competing websites.
Demonstrate expertise in how SEO works.
Provide examples of results they’ve gotten for other clients.
Use the latest SEO strategies, methods, tools, and software.
Create original content that ranks at the top of search results pages.
Analyse data to make SEO recommendations.
Hiring an SEO consultant is a pivotal step in your business development. However, depending on the cost of services, it can also be a significant investment.
You may wonder if now is the right time to bring a consultant. Review the following signs to decide.
Knowing where your business stands and where you want to take it can help you outsource the right service providers, including an SEO consultant, to meet your goals.
A period of business growth can signal a need to prepare your website for more traffic. For example, you may expand your products and services or gear up to attract new niche markets.
An SEO consultant can advise you on generating a higher volume of SEO-friendly content to reach new audiences, optimising product pages for conversion, or improving your website's navigability.
Along with scaling your business, revamping a website can signal a need for SEO help. With a consultant, you can focus your website improvements on the SEO tactics that will bring in the most traffic.
SEO relies on having relevant, authoritative content that satisfies searcher intent. If you are considering implementing a new content strategy, you may benefit from an SEO consultant’s guidance.
With a working knowledge of SEO, you can better understand and anticipate your business’s SEO needs. You may also have an easier time finding a consultant whose skills and approaches can fill those needs.
If you’re ready to hire an SEO consultant, you can follow these steps to streamline the process.
Clear objectives will make finding the best fit for your business easier. Use these questions to clarify your goals:
What are your overall business goals?
What specific outcomes do you want a new SEO strategy to enable?
What SEO tactics do you need a consultant to use or help you implement?
For any business development endeavour or investment, it’s essential to determine a budget before reaching out to potential hires. That way, you can keep your business healthy and maintain positive cash flow.
Some questions to ask yourself include:
What resources do you have to invest in SEO consulting services?
How much revenue does your business generate monthly or quarterly?
In what areas of your business might you reduce spending without sacrificing operational efficiency or brand authority to invest in an SEO consultant?
Your next step is to find out what SEO services are available and which options can help you achieve your business goals. You can search the Internet and freelance sites and tap into your professional network to gather a list of services to investigate further.
Use these questions to guide your research:
Which consultants or companies have the qualifications you need in a service provider?
Which of them offers the closest match to the services you need?
In the reviews, what do previous customers or clients say about these consultants or companies?
What can you glean from SEO service providers’ work samples, portfolios, and case studies?
How do the prices for different SEO consulting services compare?
Once you know your goals, budget, and services available in the marketplace, your next step is to draft a job description. This can help you attract potential SEO consulting candidates and guide your recruiting conversations.
The job description will need:
A job title corresponding to your needed services, including ‘SEO consultant,’ ‘SEO consulting services,’ ‘SEO marketing consultant,’ ‘small business SEO consultant,’ and ‘e-commerce SEO consultant.’
A description of your business and its current SEO needs
A list of tasks you need an SEO consultant to perform, such as keyword research, an SEO audit, or optimising your entire e-commerce website
A list of qualifications you’re looking for in an SEO consultant, including their skills and experience
Additional details, such as the duration of the position and the scope of the work
To connect with potential SEO consultant hires, consider using the following approaches:
Contact consultants directly through their websites or social media profiles. Include the job description in your message.
Post the job description in online communities and social media, and ask SEO consultants to contact you.
Create a job listing on sites like Glassdoor or Indeed and freelance platforms like Toptal or Upwork, and monitor the applications you receive.
Then, list the top SEO consultants you want to interview.
Your goals for this step are to build on the information you’ve discovered from service providers’ websites and select the best SEO consultant from your pool of candidates.
Consider the following questions as a starting point for interviews:
What SEO tactics and strategies are you good at that would help my site?
How often do you check in with your clients about the SEO strategy?
How long does it typically take your consultancy to get client results?
Are you working with other brands or competitors in my niche?
How do you avoid SEO practices against Google's guidelines (‘black hat SEO’)?
Taking online courses can be a great way to build SEO knowledge and strengthen your digital marketing skills. Sign up for the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate to learn how SEO, email marketing, social media, and more can build a powerful marketing strategy for your business.
