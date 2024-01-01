Profile

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Coursera CEO

    Bio

    Jeff Maggioncalda joined Coursera as CEO in June 2017 and since then helped the company grow to over 136 million learners and 7,000+ institutions, served by high-quality learning content from 300+ of the world’s top universities and industry educators. He previously served for 18 years as the founding CEO at Financial Engines Inc, a company co-founded by economist and Nobel Prize winner William Sharpe. Financial Engines grew rapidly under Jeff's leadership, providing high-quality online investment advice that has helped millions of people save and prepare for retirement. Jeff has also worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company and Cornerstone Research, and serves as a director of SVB Financial Group. He holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in Economics and English from Stanford University. In his free time, Jeff is a lifelong learner and proud dad, and enjoys studying music theory and spending time with his wife and three daughters.

    Courses - English

    Empowering and Transforming Your Organization with GenAI

    Navigating Generative AI Risks for Leaders

    Navigating Generative AI: A CEO Playbook

    Setting a Generative AI Strategy

    The Role of the CEO in Navigating GenAI

    Use Generative AI as Your Thought Partner

