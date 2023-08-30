Welcome to the Erasmus University Rotterdam Open Science MOOC! This course aims to empower researchers and research support professionals with foundational knowledge to conduct, support, and disseminate research efficiently and responsibly.
A starter’s guide to Open Science
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
7 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 8 modules in this course
In this module, we will talk about the history and foundational ideas of open science. We will then explore similarities between open science principles and ethical standards of research. Finally, we will highlight the benefits of open science for individual researchers, research disciplines, and society.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 quiz
In this module, we will talk about the definition and history of open access. We will learn the most common types of open access, and we will highlight the benefits of open access for individual researchers and society.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 quiz
In this module, we will talk about the definition of research data and what does open data means. We will then learn about the FAIR principles and finally we will talk about data repositories.
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz
In this module, we will talk about the definition of research materials and what does open materials is. We will then learn about examples of materials and how can researchers share these materials.
What's included
3 videos1 reading
In this module, we will introduce preregistration and highlight its usefulness by using clinical trials as an example. We will also introduce a special article format called Registered Reports and show how it can help mitigate cognitive biases and issues associated with current incentives in academic publishing.
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz
In this module, we will introduce open educational resources, we will present a few examples and discuss the benefits and challenges of creating and using Open Educational Resources.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz
In this module, we will explore the connection between engaged and open research, we will present ways and examples of this connection and discuss the process and challenges of Open Engaged Research.
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz
In this module, we will explore some new trends in the evaluation of research performance. We will briefly describe the current evaluation practices to highlight why open science offers a new perspective on research evaluation on three different levels: individual, institutional, and international.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.