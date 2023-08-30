Erasmus University Rotterdam
A starter’s guide to Open Science
Erasmus University Rotterdam

A starter’s guide to Open Science

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Lizette Guzman Ramirez
Dr. Antonio Schettino
Dr. Chrysoula Papacharalampou

Instructors: Dr. Lizette Guzman Ramirez

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

7 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 8 modules in this course

In this module, we will talk about the history and foundational ideas of open science. We will then explore similarities between open science principles and ethical standards of research. Finally, we will highlight the benefits of open science for individual researchers, research disciplines, and society.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, we will talk about the definition and history of open access. We will learn the most common types of open access, and we will highlight the benefits of open access for individual researchers and society.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, we will talk about the definition of research data and what does open data means. We will then learn about the FAIR principles and finally we will talk about data repositories.

What's included

3 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, we will talk about the definition of research materials and what does open materials is. We will then learn about examples of materials and how can researchers share these materials.

What's included

3 videos1 reading

In this module, we will introduce preregistration and highlight its usefulness by using clinical trials as an example. We will also introduce a special article format called Registered Reports and show how it can help mitigate cognitive biases and issues associated with current incentives in academic publishing.

What's included

3 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, we will introduce open educational resources, we will present a few examples and discuss the benefits and challenges of creating and using Open Educational Resources.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, we will explore the connection between engaged and open research, we will present ways and examples of this connection and discuss the process and challenges of Open Engaged Research.

What's included

3 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, we will explore some new trends in the evaluation of research performance. We will briefly describe the current evaluation practices to highlight why open science offers a new perspective on research evaluation on three different levels: individual, institutional, and international.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructors

Dr. Lizette Guzman Ramirez
Erasmus University Rotterdam
1 Course194 learners
Dr. Antonio Schettino
Erasmus University Rotterdam
1 Course194 learners
Dr. Chrysoula Papacharalampou
Erasmus University Rotterdam
1 Course194 learners

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions