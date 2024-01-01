Profile

Dr. Antonio Schettino

Senior Advisor Open Science

Bio

Dr. Schettino has a background in experimental psychology, cognitive and affective electrophysiology. During his academic career, he adopted transparent and open science practices at every stage of the research cycle, from the preregistration of the initial idea to manuscript publication. As Senior Advisor Open Science at Erasmus Research Services (Erasmus University Rotterdam), he develops educational and training materials for students, researchers, and support staff; advises researchers, research teams, and grant officers on how to best highlight commitment to open science in grant applications; advises management and policy makers on current and future (inter)national trends related to evaluation procedures at the individual and institutional level.

Courses - English

A starter’s guide to Open Science

