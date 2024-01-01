Dr. Liz Guzman Ramirez is the ERIM Open & Responsible Research Coordinator. Liz has a bachelor's degree in physics, a master's and a PhD in astrophysics. Before joining ERIM, she worked at the European Southern Observatory in Chile, and at the Leiden Observatory in The Netherlands. She is an expert on data management, open data, and engaging the general community with researchers. Approaching Open Science, reproducibility of results, and public engagement are some of the most important things needed to advance our knowledge and to understand any type of research; therefore, she aims to provide the necessary tools for ERIM to achieve these advances.