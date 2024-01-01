Profile

Dr. Lizette Guzman Ramirez

Open & Responsible Research Coordinator

Bio

Dr. Liz Guzman Ramirez is the ERIM Open & Responsible Research Coordinator. Liz has a bachelor's degree in physics, a master's and a PhD in astrophysics. Before joining ERIM, she worked at the European Southern Observatory in Chile, and at the Leiden Observatory in The Netherlands. She is an expert on data management, open data, and engaging the general community with researchers.  Approaching Open Science, reproducibility of results, and public engagement are some of the most important things needed to advance our knowledge and to understand any type of research; therefore, she aims to provide the necessary tools for ERIM to achieve these advances. 

Courses - English

A starter’s guide to Open Science

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses