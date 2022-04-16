Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Deep Learning Methods for Healthcare by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
This course covers deep learning (DL) methods, healthcare data and applications using DL methods. The courses include activities such as video lectures, self guided programming labs, homework assignments (both written and programming), and a large project.
The first phase of the course will include video lectures on different DL and health applications topics, self-guided labs and multiple homework assignments. In this phase, you will build up your knowledge and experience in developing practical deep learning models on healthcare data. The second phase of the course will be a large project that can lead to a technical report and functioning demo of the deep learning models for addressing some specific healthcare problems. We expect the best projects can potentially lead to scientific publications....
By Thierry K
Apr 16, 2022
Some exercices are not well describe and the efficiency of "autograd" is really poor. So you must send your work without knowing if you are in the good direction and you only have 5 tries...
Also, nobody answer you when you're stuck somewhere, the staff team seems to be inexistant.