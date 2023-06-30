في هذه الدورة، ستوسع من درجة إجادتك لـ Kotlin من خلال استكشاف المفاهيم المتقدمة التي يستخدمها العديد من مبرمجي Kotlin. ستتعلم الميزات الأكثر تقدمًا لـ Kotlin المطلوبة لإنشاء تطبيق Android قوي وعملي.
البرمجة المتقدمة في Kotlin
This course is part of مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate
Taught in Arabic
قم بتنفيذ تطبيق Android باستخدام نشاط.
تنفيذ الميزات المتقدمة الموجهة بالكائنات في Android.
استخدم العناصر الوهمية والنماذج المزيفة لإجراء اختبار الوحدة في Android.
استخدم تعبير لامدا لتعريف دالة ككائن. استخدم أساليب معالجة المجموعة لمعالجة المجموعة متعددة الخطوات.
تعرف على كيفية التعامل مع تعريفات الكائنات وتجربة كيفية استخدامها. طوّر فهمك للكائنات المصاحبة والفئات والقيم الثابتة. إضافة إلى هذا، يمكنك الاطلاع على تعريف كائن في Android واستكشاف ما ينطوي عليه مع تنفيذ دالة بدء نشاط.
11 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
التعرف على كيفية إضافة طرق إلى الفئات باستخدام دوال التمديد أثناء تحديد دوال التمديد واستخدامها في Android. ثم استكشاف الدوال لأنواع مختلفة من معالجة المجموعات باستخدام المصفوفات الثنائية والتصفية والمضاعفة.
10 videos14 readings6 quizzes
تعرف على تعبيرات لامدا وأنواع الدوال والدوال ذات الترتيب الأعلى ومعالجة المجموعات. اكتشف كيف يمكن استخدام الدوال ككائنات، وكيفية استخدام تعبيرات لامدا لتعريف الدوال ككائنات وكيفية تعريف واستخدام الدوال ذات الترتيب الأعلى ودوال التكرار. أخيرًا، ما تم الاستفادة منها باستخدام أساليب معالجة المجموعات مع معالجة المجموعات متعددة الخطوات.
13 videos14 readings7 quizzes
أظهر مهاراتك في الترميز من خلال ترقية وإضافة دوال إلى تطبيق قائمة ليتل ليمون حتى يتمكن من العمل مع قائمة ويمكنه الفرز والتصفية. إضافة إلى ذلك، شارك في مراجعات الأقران وأكمل تقييم الدورة التدريبية النهائية.
2 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
