البرمجة المتقدمة في Kotlin
البرمجة المتقدمة في Kotlin

This course is part of مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • قم بتنفيذ تطبيق Android باستخدام نشاط.

  • تنفيذ الميزات المتقدمة الموجهة بالكائنات في Android.

  • استخدم العناصر الوهمية والنماذج المزيفة لإجراء اختبار الوحدة في Android.

  • استخدم تعبير لامدا لتعريف دالة ككائن. استخدم أساليب معالجة المجموعة لمعالجة المجموعة متعددة الخطوات.

Assessments

18 quizzes

This course is part of the مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

تعرف على كيفية التعامل مع تعريفات الكائنات وتجربة كيفية استخدامها. طوّر فهمك للكائنات المصاحبة والفئات والقيم الثابتة. إضافة إلى هذا، يمكنك الاطلاع على تعريف كائن في Android واستكشاف ما ينطوي عليه مع تنفيذ دالة بدء نشاط.

11 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

التعرف على كيفية إضافة طرق إلى الفئات باستخدام دوال التمديد أثناء تحديد دوال التمديد واستخدامها في Android. ثم استكشاف الدوال لأنواع مختلفة من معالجة المجموعات باستخدام المصفوفات الثنائية والتصفية والمضاعفة.

10 videos14 readings6 quizzes

تعرف على تعبيرات لامدا وأنواع الدوال والدوال ذات الترتيب الأعلى ومعالجة المجموعات. اكتشف كيف يمكن استخدام الدوال ككائنات، وكيفية استخدام تعبيرات لامدا لتعريف الدوال ككائنات وكيفية تعريف واستخدام الدوال ذات الترتيب الأعلى ودوال التكرار. أخيرًا، ما تم الاستفادة منها باستخدام أساليب معالجة المجموعات مع معالجة المجموعات متعددة الخطوات.

13 videos14 readings7 quizzes

أظهر مهاراتك في الترميز من خلال ترقية وإضافة دوال إلى تطبيق قائمة ليتل ليمون حتى يتمكن من العمل مع قائمة ويمكنه الفرز والتصفية. إضافة إلى ذلك، شارك في مراجعات الأقران وأكمل تقييم الدورة التدريبية النهائية.

2 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
Meta
129 Courses737,236 learners

Meta

