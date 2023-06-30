هذه دورة للمبتدئين للمتعلمين الذين يرغبون في إعداد أنفسهم لمهنة تطوير Android. لتحقيق النجاح في هذه الدورة، يجب أن تفهم أساسيات Kotlin والتطوير عبر المنصات لتطبيقات الجوال.
إنشاء واجهة المستخدم في Android Studio
This course is part of مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate
Taught in Arabic
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
استخدم مكتبات مكونات واجهة المستخدم لإنشاء واجهة مستخدم Android
إنشاء واجهة مستخدم باستخدام طرق عرض Kotlin UI
بناء واجهة مستخدم بسيطة باستخدام محرر التخطيط
إنشاء واجهة مستخدم Android بسيطة
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
27 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Mobile and Web Development expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Meta
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
قدم أساليب مختلفة لبناء واجهة المستخدم باستخدام Kotlin وقم ببناء واجهة مستخدم أساسية باستخدام Interface Builder.
What's included
14 videos15 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
اكتشف Jetpack بمزيد من العمق وافهم كيفية تزيين التركيبات بالمعدلات، وكيفية تعاملها مع إدارة الحالة، وكيفية تخطيط التركيبات بشكل أفضل استنادًا إلى إرشادات تصميم المواد
What's included
13 videos12 readings6 quizzes
ابدأ في إنشاء واجهات تتكون من شاشات متعددة وتمتد إلى ما وراء منطقة الشاشة المرئية باستخدام Jetpack.
What's included
10 videos14 readings7 quizzes
تدريب على تطبيق المواضيع والأنماط المخصصة والرسوم المتحركة لتطوير واجهة مستخدم جذابة.
What's included
7 videos8 readings4 quizzes
What's included
2 videos8 readings5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.