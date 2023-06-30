Meta
المشروع المتقدم حول تطبيق Android
Meta

المشروع المتقدم حول تطبيق Android

This course is part of مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

What you'll learn

  • إنشاء وتصميم واجهة مستخدم (UI) باستخدام الأجزاء وطرق العرض

  • استخدم بنية Kotlin وMVVM لتصميم تطبيق فعال وجذاب

  • الحصول على البيانات من واجهة برمجة التطبيقات (API) والاستفادة من LiveData

  • إنشاء رموز برمجية سليمة وخالية من الأخطاء مع مراقبة التحسين

There are 3 modules in this course

ستوفر لك هذه الوحدة بعض المعلومات العامة حول المشروع المتقدم. ستقوم أيضًا بمراجعة عملية إعداد بيئة الرموز البرمجية، وتتبع الرموز البرمجية باستخدام Git وإعداد عمليات تنفيذ تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدم. والغرض من ذلك هو إرشادك خلال عمليات الإعداد والبدء في العمل على المشروع.

What's included

4 videos14 readings9 quizzes1 discussion prompt

في هذه الوحدة، سيتم توجيهك خلال عملية إنشاء دفق داخلي لتطبيقك. ستقوم أيضًا بتكوين إعدادات التنقل في تطبيقك وإنشاء صفحة ملف تعريف المستخدم. بعد ذلك، سيُطلب منك تطوير واجهة المستخدم لقائمة الطعام في تطبيق Little Lemon. سيتضمن ذلك عمليات مثل الحصول على البيانات ثم تصفية عناصر القائمة.

What's included

3 videos11 readings10 quizzes

في هذه الوحدة، سيتم تقييمك بناءً على المهارات الأساسية التي تمت دراستها أثناء إنشاء وظائف المشروع المتقدم. ستشارك في مراجعة الأقران، بالإضافة إلى العمل على حل بعض الأجزاء الأكثر تحديًا في المشروع المتقدم. في نهاية هذه الوحدة، ستكمل تقييمًا مقيمًا بالدرجات.

What's included

5 videos6 readings2 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses737,236 learners

