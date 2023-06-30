تمنحك هذه الدورة التدريبية الفرصة لإظهار المهارات التي اكتسبتها من خلال برنامج الشهادة المهنية لمطوّر Android. ستفعل ذلك عن طريق تطوير تطبيق Android لطلب الطعام من مطعم Little Lemon. بعبارة أخرى، ستنشئ حلاً لمشكلة واقعية.
المشروع المتقدم حول تطبيق Android
This course is part of مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate
Taught in Arabic
إنشاء وتصميم واجهة مستخدم (UI) باستخدام الأجزاء وطرق العرض
استخدم بنية Kotlin وMVVM لتصميم تطبيق فعال وجذاب
الحصول على البيانات من واجهة برمجة التطبيقات (API) والاستفادة من LiveData
إنشاء رموز برمجية سليمة وخالية من الأخطاء مع مراقبة التحسين
There are 3 modules in this course
ستوفر لك هذه الوحدة بعض المعلومات العامة حول المشروع المتقدم. ستقوم أيضًا بمراجعة عملية إعداد بيئة الرموز البرمجية، وتتبع الرموز البرمجية باستخدام Git وإعداد عمليات تنفيذ تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدم. والغرض من ذلك هو إرشادك خلال عمليات الإعداد والبدء في العمل على المشروع.
4 videos14 readings9 quizzes1 discussion prompt
في هذه الوحدة، سيتم توجيهك خلال عملية إنشاء دفق داخلي لتطبيقك. ستقوم أيضًا بتكوين إعدادات التنقل في تطبيقك وإنشاء صفحة ملف تعريف المستخدم. بعد ذلك، سيُطلب منك تطوير واجهة المستخدم لقائمة الطعام في تطبيق Little Lemon. سيتضمن ذلك عمليات مثل الحصول على البيانات ثم تصفية عناصر القائمة.
3 videos11 readings10 quizzes
في هذه الوحدة، سيتم تقييمك بناءً على المهارات الأساسية التي تمت دراستها أثناء إنشاء وظائف المشروع المتقدم. ستشارك في مراجعة الأقران، بالإضافة إلى العمل على حل بعض الأجزاء الأكثر تحديًا في المشروع المتقدم. في نهاية هذه الوحدة، ستكمل تقييمًا مقيمًا بالدرجات.
5 videos6 readings2 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
