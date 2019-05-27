GR
May 8, 2020
Excelente, estoy muy agradecido al equipo de trabajo porque se nota su dedicación al preparar de una muy buena manera cada uno de los materiales y hacerlo accesibles a los estudiantes. Muchas gracias.
DB
Apr 13, 2020
Excelente curso, en el cual las personas encuentran importantes herramientas para el aprendizaje, y la forma de mejorar día a día, incluso si es un profesional o simplemente es un joven de secundaria.
By Sergio C J•
May 27, 2019
Es un curso extraordinario, que aplica para cualquier ser humano sin importar su nivel intelectual, nos permite como sacar más provecho a nuestro cerebro y ponerlo en modo aprendizaje, muchas gracias
By carla s g n•
Jul 5, 2018
EL MATERIAL EXCELENTE. LA EXPLICACIÓN PAUSADA, COMPRENSIBLE Y DIVERTIDA. ME ENCANTO ESTA TEMÁTICA Y ME AYUDO A VER DE DIFERENTE MANERA MI VIDA EN EL ESTUDIO. AGRADEZCO EL APORTE VALIOSO DE ESTE CURSO.
By david v b•
Apr 14, 2020
By Luz P•
Dec 10, 2018
Agradezco la oportunidad para conocer este curso, es realmente maravilloso y muy agradable.
Me gustaría supieran lo valioso que es para mi. Mi madre padeció de la enfermedad de Alzheimer Yo en unos meses cumpliré 60 años y hace 6 años tengo síntomas esporádicamente (1 o 2 al año y duran de 15 a 30 días), estas dos últimas semanas fueron difíciles por que olvide entre otras cosas el nombre de personas cercanas a mi y hasta de familia, pero solo por momentos y era consciente de los olvidos, puse en práctica lo que estaba aprendiendo, lo que me ayudó a reducir los olvidos y estar en calma en los momentos difíciles, siento que pude reducir un 80% los efectos negativos en esta ocaciòn. No quiero investigar si científicamente fue un placebo A Mi Me Ayudo! GRACIAS
By Guillermo E R R•
May 9, 2020
By VILMA N A A•
Jul 24, 2020
Me encantó este curso, aprendí muchas herramientas para desarrollar mejor mi trabajo y para crecer personal y profesionalmente. Muchas gracias Coursera, muchas gracias docentes por pensar en nosotros.
By Karolay M M A•
Jul 30, 2020
Es un Excelente curso que realmente me ha brindado una gran enseñanza, a sido y seguirá siendo de mucho provecho para mi carrera profesional y personal. Gracias a los que han hecho este curso posible.
By Javier M•
Oct 10, 2016
I will try now a Summary of the whole course, without notes, by memory, so I am going to...
Recall the Learning how to learning course of Coursera.
Our brain is the most complex thing that human been has discovered in the whole universe. We are still learning how it works and about its functions. At the moment we can talk about two basic modes that our brain uses in the learning process of both academic and non-academic subjects.
The first mode is called Focus Mode: we put our attention in one specific idea, concept, material, or text that we are trying to learn for a reasonable time: not too long. We do not want to make tired our brains. Here we keep away as much as we can any distracting stimulus (phones, internet, friends, etc.). Focus Mode is an important part of the learning process, but not the only one.
The second mode is the Diffuse Mode: it is related with all the process that our brain does while we are in a more relaxing moment. For instance, when we are sleeping, or doing automatic things like riding a bike, driving a car or just eating or watching television. This process is as important as the focus mode. We hardly could imagine the deep connections that our brain is making during this. The Diffuse mode allows our brains to discover new ways solving problems that sometimes we cannot manage with the focus one.
I will continue with more concepts and less words:
- The importance of mix both modes (focus and diffuse)
- The importance of doing physical exercise (work out) in the resting moments or breaks during learning process. Sports or exercise in general maintain our new neural connection alive.
- excercesing
- The importance of go beyond procrastination:
o The use of Pomodoro Technique
o Having a Plan B to overtake bad habits, and create new better reaction when our minds do not want to do what we need to do because it looks boring or difficult what we are trying to learn.
o Understand that the pain we feel when we simply think in these things that we know we need to do but we do not want to, is absolutely normal. This pain or ugly sensation will disappear when we begin to do it.
o The more you delay the things you need to do, the more stressed you will become.
- The importance of using metaphors and analogies to learn and assimilate new concepts or ideas. The more visual, likely the best.
- The importance of “recall”: bring to memory what you are learning. It will be much better than read one time after another the same text, or repeat again and again something that you already know, but maybe you do not really understand in a deep way.
- The importance of study in a large period of time, repeating a little bit every day the material you need to memorise, and understand. The more you master the concepts, more time you will leave between every new study session of this main topic, ideas, subject or material.
- Create a task list:
o Do it before going to sleep.
o Write on it: your goals, and what works for you, and what does not to reach these goals.
o Be realistic in your goals. Step by step.
o This list will save working memory energy (you will stop thinking any moment: “oh, what I need to do?” “Am I forgetting something important?”....And all this kind of questions that make you tired and lose your vital energy.
- You can improve your learning process if you know how to work in a good way with partners that are achieving the same goals of you. If you study in a group, try to:
o Start on time the study sessions.
o Prepare the material before the session.
o Try to create answers for the questions if any.
o Be active, giving examples or showing possible answers, and asking when you do not know something.
o Keep not related with the material small talk as low as you can. And focus the attention of the group in the study object.
o If your study group in not helping you, look for another one.
- You have to use both sides of your brain. This is important because if you do not, one side of your brain could confuse you making you think that everything you have done in your test is correct. You must go back in your test and check your answers again. It is not a bad idea to review the test in other order than how you just did it.
- Taking a test:
o Check the before-test list before your test.
o Ask your teacher everything you cannot understand.
o Study hard until the test day, but then try to relax. The stress will never help your brain working well.
o Use relaxing techniques like breathing exercises, not only just before and during the test, but also weeks before the exam. Remember: practice makes permanent. So, learn how to breathing deeply to liberate the stress.
o Order to do your test: try to star with the hardest problems or questions, but if you see you are stack on them, Jump to easy
o You can change the way you feel about something changing your thoughts and reactions after some sensations. For example: you feel yourself completely anxious and stressed, your hands are sweating and your heart bit fast, because the test. Here you can see two options of thoughts about these feelings: a) this test will kill me; it makes me feel so afraid about it, or b) this test makes me feel excited! I want to do everything I can to pass it!
- List before tests
- You can change your life changing your thoughts.
- Take rest correctly the night before the test: this is maybe the most important point of the list before test, because if you do not sleep well your brain will be working with toxic fluids that will not allow you to think in a correct way.
- It is absolutely normal have a hard moment during your learning process. Sometimes you may perceive like you are going back on it, but it is not true. That means you are creating new and better basis for your knowledge. If you continue practicing and studying every day at least a little bit, you will improve for sure!
- You can learn and improve in any area of learning, not only where you find you have facilities or better capacities. You can also pride and take energy to improve from the very things that other people might use to convince you shouldn’t do this or that, telling you, for instance: “oh, no, you cannot do this. You are not good in this stuff, try another thing...” In the same way, you do not need to feel envy for others.
- Sleeping after study will help you to internalize what you are learning. If you dream about the new concepts or ideas is even better.
- Try to teach other people what you are learning. This will also help you mastering the concepts.
- We can learn how to learn!
- We can learn at any time during life!
- Learning is beautiful!
Thanks a lot my friends!
By Víctor M G•
Mar 8, 2019
Me ha parecido un curso genial. Hecho con cariño y estructurado de una forma pensada para llegar a personas con problemas reales en su aprendizaje diario de una forma sublime. En mi caso, siento que el curso ha llegado a partes de mi que en realidad sabía que existían pero quería negar y me ha planteado soluciones que me parecen muy asequibles. El conocimiento y las técnicas expuestas en el material del curso han abierto mi mente y ha cambiado mi forma de pensar sobre cómo tengo que enfocar mi aprendizaje tanto en materias deseadas como en otras necesarias.
Ahora todo depende de mi constancia en la puesta en marcha de los conocimientos adquiridos para conseguir aprender de forma eficiente.
¡Gracias por crear cursos así!
By daniel r•
Aug 30, 2018
es un curso muy completo, con cada vídeo aprendes muchas cosas sobre el funcionamiento cerebral al memento de aprender. no solo en lo académico, si no en cada cosa que uno realiza a lo largo del día.
By Marco R•
Dec 6, 2017
es magnifico, influye en todas las formas de ver y sentir el aprendizaje, muchas gracias a la doctora barb y a los ayudantes que hicieron posible traducir éste curso al español, saludos desde Chile.
By Marco A F L•
May 21, 2018
Creo que el curso es bueno, la traducción al español es muy buena y creo que vala pena destinar tres semanitas a repasar estas técnicas. Lo que más me gustó del curso fueron las entrevistas adicionales, creo que son inspiradoras y además presentan tecnicas adicionales de aprendizaje y redacción muy útiles. Espero que coursera me permita volver al curso ya que por el momento no tenía materia para aprender y aplicar estas técnicas. creo que lo que falta es un resumen escrito de las técnicas.
By Karen F•
Oct 10, 2020
La verdad fue una experiencia muy agradable, tanto que me puse triste cuando termine el curso!! La calidad es excepcional. Muchas gracias por brindar cursos de calidad y dedicación. Aprendí muchísimo.
By Estefanía A P H•
Jun 2, 2020
Excelente curso que permite desarrollar habilidades de comprensión, organización y creatividad. Altamente recomendable para las personas que tienen dificultad para organizar sus tareas y actividades.
By Jacobo M R•
Sep 6, 2018
Un curso verdaderamente interesante que todos los estudiantes y personas en general deberíamos desarrollar. La Dra. Barb Oakley y el Dr. Terry Sejnowskiy han logrado plasmar y transmitir a través de sus vídeos e información adicional uno de los aspectos que todos nosotros debíamos interesarnos qué es el proceso de aprendizaje.
Nos permite comprender cómo funciona nuestro cerebro, cuáles elementos, procesos neuronales y sustancias incurren en toda esta gran maraña qué hacen que los seres humanos podamos conocer y es completamente interesante los consejos y temas que abordan para saber qué es lo que se debe hacer y qué no.
Se abordar el tema de la procrastinación, que afecta muchos; lo que resulta completamente valioso ya que muchos no sabemos cómo enfrentarla. A través de estos elementos para identificarla y los consejos que son esencialmente útiles, he podido comprender que la procrastinación es algo por lo cual debemos luchar y hay muchas maneras de hacerlo para llegar a ser uno de los alumnos o personas que logramos nuestros objetivos de la mejor manera sin tener que sufrir en el proceso.
Adicionalmente en las últimas partes de este curso, brinda muchos de los elementos que tiene que ver con la forma de estudios y como debemos de enfrentarnos a los exámenes o pruebas, lo que me parece fantástico, ya que en mi caso muchas de las veces tengo una pésima forma de abordar la información y los conocimientos que debo tener para un examen. A partir de las explicaciones de los doctores comprendí que muchas veces la clave está en la forma en cómo nos organizamos e intentamos aprender esto, provoca que sea más fácil llevar a cabo el proceso por el cual integramos los elementos en nuestra vida y lograr buenos resultados.
By JANETH M M•
Jul 7, 2018
Descubrí que en mi están todas las herramientas para aprender día a día de una forma menos estresante, aceptando mis debilidades para trabajar en ella y desarrollando nuevas competencias importantes
By Felipe L E•
Apr 4, 2019
Excelente curso, de calidad, lúdico y
By Matias M•
Feb 25, 2018
Realmente me resutló un curso muy útil y práctico. Algunas de las herramientas y técnicas enseñadas ya eran utilizadas por mi, pero ahora sé que existen como tales y cuales son sus mecanismos de funcionamiento. Esto hace que sea mas fácil y comprensible utilizarlas. La Dra. Oakley es espectacularmente pedagógica y todos sus videos son entretenidos, fáciles de aprender y poderosamente útiles. Los aportes del Dr. Sejnowski ayudan a profundizar en los mecanismos a través de los cuales, el aprendizaje se transforma en "biología" permitiendo plasmar de una manera menos abstracta los conceptos de aprendizaje. Este debería ser un curso que todos los colegios secundarios y/o universidades deberían recomendar a sus alumnos para mejorar los logros de éstos. Muchas Gracias a Barbara, a Terry y a Coursera por permitirnos acceder a tan valiosa y poderosa información.
By Pedro C•
Apr 25, 2020
Primero quiero agradecer el acceso gratuito a este curso, ya que es una forma de real y verdadera de ayudar en el crecimiento de las personas en todos los aspectos de la propia vida.Ya que todo implica un aprendizaje.
Siempre había tenido el deseo de aprender de una mejor manera, pero no encontraba lo que realmente me hiciera sentir que en verdad, me pudriera ayudar a adueñarme de lo que estaba aprendiendo.
Y también me ayudo a reconocer lo que intuitivamente hacia en forma correcta y al agregar las practicas y conceptos expuestas en el curso, me llenan de alegría y entusiasmo para seguir aprendiendo nuevas cosas, que aunque parezca que ya no podemos aprender mas cosas es mentira, siempre su puede aprender e iniciar de nuevo.
EN VERDAD MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU ESFUERZO A TODOS LOS CREADORES DE ESTE CURSO Y A QUIENES AYUDAN A FINANCIARLO
By Marco A L•
May 12, 2020
Considero que el entendimiento real de este curso, y su práctica constante, pueden ser de las herramientas más importantes que existen en Coursera. La contribución al entendimiento del proceso del aprendizaje y no su producto es sustanciosa en este trabajo, a título personal ocupe el 80% de los consejos a la par que desarrollaba este curso y el resultado fue sorprendente, estoy seguro que al menos ocupé el doble de capacidad cerebral, entendi mejor los conceptos y los memoricé de modos que jamás lo había hecho antes.
Este curso lo debería de tomar todo aquel que ha entendido que realmente quiere aprender.
no repetir, no copiar, no releer, sino verdaderamente aprender.
Gracias a todos aquellos que colaboraron a la realización de este programa, nuestras bendiciones y aprecio por siempre por su aporte.
By Aaron I L P•
Feb 8, 2021
Mil gracias, me ayudaron a entender como funciona mi cerebro y como entrenarlo para mejorar mis estudios universitarios. Además me regalaron técnicas muy valiosas para estudiar. En verdad mil gracias.
By Rosa I O A•
Nov 17, 2020
Increiblemente bueno, es muy útil en la vida diaria de un estudiante o un investigador, me proporcionó muchísimas herramientas para mejorar mis técnicas de estudio y explotar mi capacidad de aprender.
By Ana C•
May 1, 2018
Me parecio fascinante, siempre tuve dificultades para el aprendizaje efectivo, pero amo aprender de todo, tengo mis preferencias, por supuesto pero amo aprender por aprender en si mismo. la historia de Ramon y Cajal me encanto ya que una de siempre fui muy esmerada y perseverante justamente debido a mi dificultad de aprender rapido y bien. quisiera aprender mucho en poco tiempo por eso tome el curso porque tengo muchas motivaciones y proyectos en mente y justo esta herramienta era lo que necesitaba lpara emprender todo lo que quiero aprender aplicando todo lo visto en el curso. Fascinante las investigaciones sobre neurociencias, me gustaria saber mucho como mejorar el estado de mi cerebro y que cosas le hacen bien, y cuales no, por lo cual me gustaria que hayan mas cursos de neurociencias aplicadas al aprendizaje y la enseñanza. Espero poder mejorar mi eficiencia aplicando estas tecnicas, ya que mi tiempo disponible no es mucho y amo aprender, y tengo muchos proyectos, que quiero aprender para luego enseñar y necesito aprender mas y mejor en mucho menos tiempo. MUCHAS GRACIAS POR LA SOLIDARIDAD DE PERMITIR IMPARTIR CONOCIMIENTO EN FORMA GRATUITA. LA VERDAD COURSERA ME HA FASCINADO Y SOY INCAPACITADA Y QUIERO APRENDER A DISTANCIA TODO LO QUE PUEDA PARA LUEGO PODER ENSEÑAR Y GANAR DINERO DESDE MI HOGAR. LOS CERTIFICADOS SON MUY IMPORTANTES. LUEGO LOS NECESITARE PARA UN FUTURO BONO DE PUNTAJE, PERO AHORA NO DISPONGO NI DE PENSION ALGUNA NI AYUDA Y MI TRATAMIENTO ES MUY CARO, Y SOLO PUEDO APRENDER DESDE CASA Y CASI SIEMPRE DESDE LA CAMA, POR MIS ENFERMEDADES CRONICAS. GRACIAS POR PERMITIRME TOMAR CURSOS DE CALIDAD SUPERIOR SIN TENER QUE PAGAR. CUANDO APRENDA TODO LO QUE NECESITO ME GUSTARIA ENSEÑAR AL IGUAL QUE APRENDI, A DISTANCIA PARA LO CUAL NECESITO DOMINAR VARIAS AREAS COMO LA TECNOLOGIA Y CREACION DE TUTORIALES Y PLATAFORMAS VIRTUALES PARA PODER OBTENER UN EMPLEO ACORDE A MI SALUD, COMO ENSEÑAR DE TODO Y A DISTANCIA. PROFESORADO DE INGLES ES MI SUEÑO Y ENSEÑAR OTROS CURSOS PARA LO CUAL NECESITO APRENDER MUCHO. ESPERO POR SIMILARES CURSOS A ESTE EN CUANTO AL CEREBRO, LAS NEUROCIENCIAS EN GENERAL, Y LAS MISMAS APLICADAS A CUALQUIER DISCIPLINA.
By Aldo D J M P•
Nov 17, 2018
Increíble curso.
Es maravilloso lo que este curso puede dejarte como aprendizaje. Toda la vida nos enseñan a memorizar y aprender tal cual nos enseñan. Pero jamas nos enseñan cosas tan básicas y sencillas para poder tener un mejor aprendizaje y no memorizar sino llegar a comprender los temas.
Quede maravillado con este curso, si tienes problemas para recordar o aprender de manera eficiente. Te recomeindo que te inscribas.
Saludos
By Alfonso V O•
Mar 27, 2019
Me encantó, de verdad creo que es un curso obligatorio para todos. El aprender cómo aprender debería estar desde la escuela, los temas que se abordan te ayudan a entender cómo funciona tu cerebro y el aprendizaje a lo largo de toda tu vida.