About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Creativity and A.I. Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the theories and techniques behind the latest works in artificial creativity. 

  • Characterize and implement various design research methodologies.

  • Examine the potential of creative A.I. in everyday experience.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Design Thinking
  • Business Applications
  • Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
  • Computational Creativity
Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Can Machines Be Creative?

Week 2

Poetical Science of A.I.

Week 3

How to Make Things Creative I

Week 4

How to Make Things Creative II

About the Creativity and A.I. Specialization

Creativity and A.I.

Frequently Asked Questions

