Artificial Creativity is about exploring the emerging field of artificial intelligence (A.I.) from a design perspective with the intent to bring those with a programming background and more “traditional” creatives together. In this course, you will look back at the history and theories behind today's A.I., analyze the unorthodox approaches that have advanced the field, utilize current A.I. tools, and practice design thinking methodologies that can be applied to everyday business decision making. You will examine the potential of creative A.I. in everyday experience. You will implement various design research methodologies through observation, reflective writing and discussion prompts. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class while challenging your own definitions of creativity by taking a closer look at the people and projects that have changed the paradigm of what machines can do. Throughout the course, you will step away from your computer and complete a project applying the techniques and theories you’ll have just learned.
About this Course
At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry
What you will learn
Explain the theories and techniques behind the latest works in artificial creativity.
Characterize and implement various design research methodologies.
Examine the potential of creative A.I. in everyday experience.
Skills you will gain
- Machine Learning
- Design Thinking
- Business Applications
- Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
- Computational Creativity
Offered by
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Can Machines Be Creative?
In this module, you will learn what to expect throughout this course, explore machine creativity, and start your first design research observation.
Poetical Science of A.I.
In this module, you will learn about the multidisciplinary beginnings of the course topics, identify the Turing Test, define intelligence, experiment with multiple GPT-2's and conduct design research analysis.
How to Make Things Creative I
In this module, you will learn about what informed the symbolic approach to A.I., how the symbolic approach can be used for creative projects, how to conduct a model simulation, and how to conduct design research interview.
How to Make Things Creative II
In this module, you will learn about the subsymbolic approach to A.I. through theories, how to use the subsymbolic approach in a creative project, how to conduct an A.I. based creative experiment, and how to conduct design research ideation.
About the Creativity and A.I. Specialization
In this specialization, we seek to address the developments of what it means to be creative. The three courses in this specialization will push the boundaries of the idea of “creative artifacts” in this multidisciplinary field. These courses are designed for those with technical backgrounds who are willing to look at things from a different perspective and for those who work in the creative field and want to better understand A.I. research and its implications in their industries.
