With deteriorating health, particularly brain health, occurring at a global level, this course introduces you to methods for maximizing your brain's fitness through nutrition, exercise, meditation, and sleep. We'll debunk popular myths about prescribed practices for overall health and then uncover studies from the last few decades revealing practical routines and interventions that are proven to help improve the brain. You'll also get a glimpse at the brain's structure and common brain functions, as well as a "prescription" each week of tips for improving your brain's health.
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Nutrition and the Brain
In this first week, you'll get a simple primer on the brain before diving into the history of nutrition and landmark studies on certain diets that can improve brain health.
Exercise and the Brain
During our second week, we'll uncover what exercise does to the brain (including physical and mental exercises) and look at human and animal research that provides us with these insights.
Meditation and the Brain
For our third week, we'll uncover the neuroscience behind meditation and mindfulness and recognize the effects of meditation on brain activity and brain structure.
Sleep and the Brain
In this final week, we'll look at how sleep works as an active process in the brain, assess the effects of sleep deprivation, and consider helpful practices for improved sleep and brain health.
Biohacking is new to the world and hacking your brain and its 4 pillar via Nutrition, Excercise, Meditation and Sleep was super awesome. Thanks for the amazing course.
It was a complete information package. I loved the teaching and the animations and the interviews with the expert. My learning experience was wonderful. Will recommend all to go for this course.
Very nice course in which I have learnt many things which is completely new and useful. It helps to develop some new concept and logic about brain and it's function.
Really good introduction to brain health short, sharp, concise and easy to navigate lots of links to good resources to follow up and some engaging lectures, quizzes are great. Throughly enjoyed it.
