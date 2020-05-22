About this Course

24,145 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(6,003 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Nutrition and the Brain

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Exercise and the Brain

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Meditation and the Brain

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sleep and the Brain

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BIOHACKING YOUR BRAIN'S HEALTH

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder