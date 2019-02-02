JD
Mar 10, 2019
Very useful, interesting and inspiring. Some of the things I already knew, but there were plenty historical, medical, scientific facts that enforced it and made me more confident in my knowledge.
AA
Sep 15, 2020
I have enjoyed this course from the beginning to the end, The lecturer was speaking in interesting manner that have caught my focus to the video, Overall I would recommend this course to everyone
By Antonio P D•
Feb 2, 2019
Thanks for this online course. I have learned a lot from it.
Tips to improve brain health and subsequent quality of life are provided. It's very interesting to understand how nutrition, exercise, meditation and sleep affect brain activity.
A constructive feedback: in the videos (max. 5 min) the lecturer provides a lot of useful information, such as study results, brain structures affected, etc. I think the learning experience with be improved if her descriptions are more complemented with schemes and graphs. For example: when talking about the hippocampus, frontal cortex, (etc.) a brain picture with the location of these brain structures should be presented in the video. That would make it easier to follow for beginners, like me.
By Harm t M•
May 11, 2020
To be fair, I did not complete the course, so I can't say anything about the second half of the course: I quit when Dr. Benameur said that glucagon was the storage form of glucose in the liver. That is obviously false, and I do not want to risk learning any other falsehoods in this course.
By Nicole M•
Dec 16, 2019
Although this was interesting, I feel like not much was new/updated. I enjoyed the teacher the most during interviews, as she seemed actually engaged and genuine then, vs a robotic during the lectures. I feel I could have mostly read this course without videos at that rate.
By Olga S•
Aug 19, 2018
Basic course. If you have some knowledge about brain health, this course won't give a significant amount of insights, yet it contains helpful links to dig deeper. The narrator is a bit monotonous, sometimes difficult to follow.
By Khawad A•
Sep 16, 2020
By Annibal G F•
Sep 2, 2019
Great course! Although I have read about brain biohacking, I have learned some new information and several references from articles I did not know. Congratulations, Emory University!
By subhash b k•
Jan 18, 2019
In terms of content it is a great course, has lot of information, scientific, quite useful for becoming healthier. But in terms of presentation, it is just instructor reading slides. I mean you read the transcript or watch the video there is no difference. They should have done something to engage the viewers.
By Jonathan G•
Dec 30, 2019
In the quizzes, they were asking questions that had nothing to do with the course or were related to brain health but weren't covered exhibition point
By Lauren T•
May 13, 2020
Fantastic information! While very dense at times - very easy to comprehend for those not as scientifically proficient as others. If you have an interest in the brain, but are intimidated by the content - don't be! This course covers key categories in understanding brain health, accompanied by "assignments" for you to put in to practice. I loved the additional (optional) reading materials, links, and books recommended for further information. I took lots of notes and will be referencing them throughout my practice of bettering my brain's health. Rich content was provided in a very digestible way. So glad I took this course!
By A. E H•
Jun 25, 2019
Interesting information to keep you up to date. It was a shame that I had to pay for the quizzes otherwise it would be completed. Thank your very much :)
By Cintia C•
Jan 11, 2019
I was very pleased with the content of this course. I had been looking for something that would encase nutrition, basic neuroscience, mindfulness, and disease prevention all in one, and was stoked to have found it all here.
I love the fact that this course presents plenty of scientific evidence in an easy and straightforward way, and recommend it to anyone who is interested in learning to improve their own quality of life as well as of others.
By Maria W•
Sep 29, 2019
This course is absolutely amazing! It has a wonderful overview of health, fitness, and neuroscience. I absolutely recommend this course for general knowledge, but also as an encouragement to eat healthier and engage in a physical fitness routine. My only critique is I wish it was a longer course!
By Jēkabs D•
Mar 11, 2019
By Patatri P•
Nov 12, 2020
It was a complete information package. I loved the teaching and the animations and the interviews with the expert. My learning experience was wonderful. Will recommend all to go for this course.
By Mehpara Q•
Mar 31, 2019
Thank you the course is very helpful not only for professionals but also for a common man trying to improve mental and physical health. Looking forward for more such courses. Regards
By Lynnette C•
Jan 11, 2019
I'm almost done auditing this course, found it extremely helpful and informative. It really moved me into incorporating the MSBR practice in my daily pursuits.
By M. M•
May 26, 2020
This was a very helpful course! I enjoyed the neuroscience combined with practical advice on how to improve our brain function and health as we age. I only gave it four stars, however, as i audited the course and was not allowed to take certain exams. More specifically, each module has a practice test (which auditors can take) and a final test (with much the same material as the practice tests but that auditors are not allowed to take). I wish that this MOOC -- like some others-- would allow auditors to take all tests. On a related note, since i did not take all the tests, Coursera does not seem to recognize that i have already completed the course -- even though i registered as an auditor. Many thanks to the course instructor for sparking my interest in this topic!
By Daniel M•
Dec 5, 2018
I loved this course and specially the subjects that were discussed. However i think that the tests should involve some kind of essay and peer-graded assignment, as i found that such
assignments requires you to study more and respectively acquire a deeper understanding of the subjects.
Thank you very much for the opportunity to take this course!
By rachel r•
Mar 25, 2020
The course is packed with excellent information delivered in simple, clear terms. I learned a lot and enjoyed the material. However, the professor is reading the lectures out loud, so they move very quickly. I often ended up just reading them myself rather than listening to the lecture. It would be great on the next class for it to be taught more like an in-person course, perhaps with some slides and the professor more informally explaining the concepts. Keep the content the same. Again, great content, covers a ton, expert prof, glad I took it, but there's room to improve on the delivery.
By J-Man•
May 8, 2019
Has some good information, though the delivery is pretty basic and course is very breif
By Bálint N•
Jun 17, 2020
Though it was strange sometimes that the presenter does not looks into the camera but reads from below it, this was quickly forgotten because of the clear presentation, the huge amount of research gathered and presented and the overall structure of the course.
Starting from assumptions, through evidences and clinical result each time you are led to a conclusion on what type of activities, meal plan(s) or sleeping habits can help you for a better functioning brain and less chance for illnesses - and within this not only for your brain, but for depression, inflammation etc. This is then supported with plenty of reading, with links to the studies and much more. This is how a really scientific based university course should be structured.
Nothing is forced, it's presented, and then it is at the end left to you to decide how and what you apply to your everyday life.
Well done. Thank you.
By Prudencia O H•
Aug 22, 2021
This course highlights the links between the brain´s health, on one hand, and sleep, physical exercises, including yoga/concentration and cognitive exercises, as well as conscious efforts to affect one ´s thoughts. It is an easy-to-follow introduction to the concept of the brain ´s plasticity even in adults and stroke patients and gives many practical recommendations on increasing the brain ´s size (grey matter) and plasticity by way of neurological concepts. I missed seeing here which foods and nutrients can be most beneficial to increasing the brain ´s plasticity and overall health. Nevertheless, the course provides enough materials that can help non-medical personnel like me to understand better how insulin resistance is linked with diets that are rich in carbohydrates sugar and how too much sugar in the blood can destroy the brain, its neurons, and neural connections.
By Aedrian A•
Aug 29, 2021
This is a great offering that can be of use to both laypeople and health professionals, the latter group being those, like me, who may need to have a refresher on best practices often taken for granted. All of the modules cover high-yield aspects on taking care of one’s brain health – nutrition, exercise, meditation and sleep – that can be undertaken without substantial additional economic costs. What I highly appreciate, as well, is that Dr. Benameur also provided excellent references that one may examine for the quality of evidence of the shared recommendations throughout the course. All in all, the material delivers in terms of clarity for such an increasingly important topic.
By Cheryl C•
Jan 21, 2022
Great instructor and useful information including many resources for additional information and practice. My only complaints are that there were a few technical issues that prevented access to all of the recommended course reading materials and no ability to receive feedback on the quizzes without upgrading to the paid, certificate level. I am auditing, but would still like to use the quizzes to be certain I am absorbing all of the material. The course also cannot be shown as complete unless you take the paid option. Other courses do not require taking the class for credit in order to complete all parts.
By Nikos K•
Feb 18, 2021
Really interesting, exciting and informative course. The videos are comprehensible, yet full of information, and the reading material is well-searched and gives you the right tools to gain knowledge from this course. The vast research done for this course to be created is easy to see even after the first week. The course is well structured and the reading material gives you the chance to really expand your knowledge on the subject if you are willing to go the extra mile in studying them.