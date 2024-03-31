ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis is going to transform tasks by helping amplify your productivity and supporting your creativity. ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis can help you augment your intelligence and automate tasks, such as:
1. Turning an Excel file into visualizations and then slides inside a PowerPoint presentation; extracting data from a series of PDFs 2. Answering questions about what is in the PDFs, and visualizing the data; automatically determining if a receipt complies with a travel policy captured in a PDF 3. Transforming a document into a training presentation and associated quizzes; reading and reorganizing a set of documents based on what they contain 4. Producing social media and marketing content from a series of documents or video transcripts 5. Automating resizing and editing of videos/images while also cataloging them in a CSV Anyone with ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis can tap into these capabilities without any prior experience in programming. The course teaches you how to converse with ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis to accomplish these tasks, how to think about problem solving, and what types of tasks are good fits for the tool. You will learn a wide range of building blocks that you can apply in your own work and life. Large language models respond to instructions and questions posed by users in natural language statements, known as “prompts”. Although large language models will disrupt many fields, most users lack the skills to write effective prompts. Expert users, who understand how to write good prompts, are orders of magnitude more productive and can unlock significantly more creative uses for these tools. This course will introduce you to prompt writing skills that target ChatGPT Advanced Data Analysis.