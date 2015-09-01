About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 애플리케이션 요구사항을 정의하고 KPI, SLO, SLI로 표현하기

  • 마이크로서비스 애플리케이션을 빌드하고 클라우드 및 하이브리드 네트워크를 설계하기

  • 적절한 Google Cloud 스토리지 및 배포 서비스 선택하기

  • 클라우드 애플리케이션, 데이터, 인프라를 보호하고 서비스 수준 모니터링하기

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Microservices
  • Network Architecture
  • Cloud Computing
Course 5 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

모듈 0: 소개

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

모듈 1: 서비스 정의

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min)
1 hour to complete

모듈 2: 마이크로서비스 설계 및 아키텍처

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
2 hours to complete

모듈 3: DevOps 자동화

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min)
25 minutes to complete

모듈 4: 스토리지 솔루션 선택

25 minutes to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min)
26 minutes to complete

모듈 5: Google Cloud 및 하이브리드 네트워크 아키텍처

26 minutes to complete
9 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

모듈 6: Google Cloud에 애플리케이션 배포

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
26 minutes to complete

모듈 7: 안정적인 시스템 설계

26 minutes to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete

모듈 8: 보안

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min)
2 hours to complete

모듈 9: 유지보수 및 모니터링

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어

