In this course, you will follow in the footsteps of the bioinformaticians investigating the COVID-19 outbreak by annotating the SARS-CoV-2 genome and using the annotation to design a COVID-19 diagnostic test. Whether you’re new to the world of computational biology, or you’re a bioinformatics expert seeking to learn about its applications in the COVID-19 pandemic, or somewhere in between, this course is for you! As you go through this journey, we will introduce and explain genomic concepts and give you many opportunities to practice your skills, and we will provide a series of problems with gradually increasing complexity. This second course will only discuss the annotation of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, but future courses in this series will explore follow-up bioinformatics analyses used in the COVID-19 pandemic....
By Kathleen P

Dec 25, 2021

This course covers some materials that is taught in basic biology courses, but if you are not familiar with bioinformatics tools, I still recommend you to take this course because you can still learn a lot. The lecture is a little bit monotonous, but it is the reading materials that really matter and the reading materials are very interactive, so the course itself is generally interesting. Also, Professor Moshiri is very willing to answer questions. Btw, if you are a UCSD student, I highly recommend you to take Professor Moshiri's course! His class is very fun (though the recorded lecture in this course doesn't show this trait), and he is very approachable.

By seyed r m

Oct 29, 2021

The joy of attending this course is a reflection of the hard work that the people behind it have put into it. I have given up on many coursera courses due to the poor quality of assessments which do not tie up with the lecture material. Both of the Hacking COVID-19 courses introduce relevant software tools which ties up nicely with the theory. The videos and Stepik notes are just the right length, informative and to the point. I feel this is the result of great attention to detail which is necessary for delivering any high-quality product. A big thank you and well done to everyone involved in this endeavour.

By Bruce N

Sep 7, 2021

Very good info. However, I don't need or want a course cert and I tried to audit the course. I found this to have a negative impact to the course.

