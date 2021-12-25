By Kathleen P•
Dec 25, 2021
This course covers some materials that is taught in basic biology courses, but if you are not familiar with bioinformatics tools, I still recommend you to take this course because you can still learn a lot. The lecture is a little bit monotonous, but it is the reading materials that really matter and the reading materials are very interactive, so the course itself is generally interesting. Also, Professor Moshiri is very willing to answer questions. Btw, if you are a UCSD student, I highly recommend you to take Professor Moshiri's course! His class is very fun (though the recorded lecture in this course doesn't show this trait), and he is very approachable.
By seyed r m•
Oct 29, 2021
The joy of attending this course is a reflection of the hard work that the people behind it have put into it. I have given up on many coursera courses due to the poor quality of assessments which do not tie up with the lecture material. Both of the Hacking COVID-19 courses introduce relevant software tools which ties up nicely with the theory. The videos and Stepik notes are just the right length, informative and to the point. I feel this is the result of great attention to detail which is necessary for delivering any high-quality product. A big thank you and well done to everyone involved in this endeavour.
By Bruce N•
Sep 7, 2021
Very good info. However, I don't need or want a course cert and I tried to audit the course. I found this to have a negative impact to the course.