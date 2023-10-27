Microsoft
Cybersecurity Tools and Technologies
Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

20 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • How to work with the tools associated with security testing within a cloud environment.

  • How to execute penetration testing on a cloud platform.

  • How to create a penetration test plan.

Assessments

12 quizzes, 5 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Discover the essential concepts and practices for effective penetration testing, including its stages like reconnaissance, enumeration, and exploitation.

15 videos16 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Delve into crucial security tools and techniques for averting and identifying network threats. The material includes understanding intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), firewall setup, virtual private networks (VPNs), and managing vulnerabilities.

18 videos19 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Discover how to conduct penetration tests on the Azure platform and external servers. You'll learn about the concepts and best practices of penetration testing, setting up and configuring test environments, running and analyzing tests, and reporting and documenting results.

15 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

Put your skills into practice by completing end-of-course project and reinforce your understanding of the key concepts you've learned. This week provides a summary of the course, reflects on the primary learning objectives and provides the opportunity for you to consolidate your learning in a hands-on activity.

2 videos5 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

