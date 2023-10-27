This course engages you in the world of cybersecurity attack and defense, dealing with both sides and working with the tools associated with security testing within a cloud environment.
Cybersecurity Tools and Technologies
This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
6,745 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(61 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to work with the tools associated with security testing within a cloud environment.
How to execute penetration testing on a cloud platform.
How to create a penetration test plan.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
12 quizzes, 5 assignments
Course
(61 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Security expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Discover the essential concepts and practices for effective penetration testing, including its stages like reconnaissance, enumeration, and exploitation.
What's included
15 videos16 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Delve into crucial security tools and techniques for averting and identifying network threats. The material includes understanding intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), firewall setup, virtual private networks (VPNs), and managing vulnerabilities.
What's included
18 videos19 readings5 quizzes1 assignment
Discover how to conduct penetration tests on the Azure platform and external servers. You'll learn about the concepts and best practices of penetration testing, setting up and configuring test environments, running and analyzing tests, and reporting and documenting results.
What's included
15 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
Put your skills into practice by completing end-of-course project and reinforce your understanding of the key concepts you’ve learned. This week provides a summary of the course, reflects on the primary learning objectives and provides the opportunity for you to consolidate your learning in a hands-on activity.
What's included
2 videos5 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Security
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 61
61 reviews
- 5 stars
80.32%
- 4 stars
13.11%
- 3 stars
4.91%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
1.63%
Reviewed on Oct 26, 2023
New to Security? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cybersecurity.
If you are interested in the field of cybersecurity, just beginning to work with cybersecurity solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Azure.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.