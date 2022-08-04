Google データアナリティクスプロフェッショナル認定プログラムの 7 つめのコースです。このプログラムでは、エントリーレベルのデータアナリストの仕事に就くために必要なスキルを身につけることができます。このコースでは、R というプログラミング言語と、R で作業する環境としての RStudio の使い方を学びます。また、R パッケージなど、R 特有のソフトウェア アプリケーションやツールについても学びます。R を使ってより優れた新しい手法でデータのクリーニング、整理、分析、可視化、レポート作成が可能になることを体感していただきます。 現職の Google データ アナリストが、最適なツールやリソースを使って、一般的なアナリスト業務を遂行する実践的な方法を指導します。
This course is part of the Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
表計算ソフトやデータ アナリティクスに関する業務経験は不要です。高校レベルの数学と、ものの仕組みに対する好奇心があれば十分です。
What you will learn
プログラミング言語 R とそのプログラミング環境について説明する
関数、変数、データ型、パイプ、ベクトルなど、R でのプログラミングに関連する基本的な概念を説明する
R でビジュアライゼーションを作成オプションについて説明する
R Markdown の基本的なを理解し、を作成し、コンテンツを強調する
表計算ソフトやデータ アナリティクスに関する業務経験は不要です。高校レベルの数学と、ものの仕組みに対する好奇心があれば十分です。
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Programming and data analytics
R is a programming language that can help you in your data analysis process. In this part of the course, you’ll learn about R and RStudio, the environment you’ll use to work in R. You’ll explore the benefits of using R and RStudio as well as the components of RStudio that will help you get started.
Programming using RStudio
Using R can help you complete your analysis efficiently and effectively. In this part of the course, you’ll explore the fundamental concepts associated with R. You’ll learn about functions and variables for calculations and other programming. In addition, you'll discover R packages, which are collections of R functions, code and sample data that you’ll use in RStudio.
Working with data in R
The R programming language was designed to work with data at all stages of the data analysis process. In this part of the course, you’ll examine how R can help you structure, organize, and clean your data using functions and other processes. You’ll learn about data frames and how to work with them in R. You’ll also revisit the issue of data bias and how R can help.
More about visualizations, aesthetics, and annotations
R is a tool well-suited for creating detailed visualizations. In this part of the course, you’ll learn how to use R to generate and troubleshoot visualizations. You’ll also explore the features of R and RStudio that will help you with the aesthetics of your visualizations and for annotating and saving them.
About the Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate
データ分析という高成長分野での新しいキャリアに必要な力をつけることができます。経験や学位は必要ありません。Google 考案の専門的なトレーニングを受けることができます。データ分析とは、結論を導き出し、予測を立て、情報に基づいた意思決定を行うためにデータを収集、変換、整理することです。8 つのコースで、エントリーレベルの職につくための需要の高いスキルを身に付けます。実際にデータ分析の基礎から自身のキャリアを始めた Google の社員から学ぶことができます。週 10 時間以下の学習で、6ヶ月以内に修了が可能。ジュニアまたはアソシエイトデータアナリスト、データベース管理者などの職を得るための準備ができます。米国の Google 認定資格取得者の 75% が、認定資格修了後 6 か月以内にキャリアが向上したと報告しています* Google の全キャリア認定資格については、こちらをご覧ください。¹Burning Glass: レイバーインサイト（過去 12 カ月：2020 年 2 月 1 日～2021 年 1 月 31 日）*プログラム卒業生のアンケート回答：米国 2021 年
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
データ アナリティクスとは何ですか？
データ アナリストの仕事とはどんなものですか？
Google データ アナリティクスプロフェッショナル認定プログラムを受講するメリットは何ですか？
必要な知識や経歴はどのようなものですか？
認定証を取得するためには、数学に強くなければいけませんか？
カリキュラムで学ぶツールやソフトは何ですか？
Rと Python のどちらが学べますか？
学習で使用する表計算ソフトは何ですか？
コースは特定の順番で受講する必要がありますか？
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.