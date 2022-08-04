About this Course

Course 7 of 8 in the
Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

表計算ソフトやデータ アナリティクスに関する業務経験は不要です。高校レベルの数学と、ものの仕組みに対する好奇心があれば十分です。

Approx. 37 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • プログラミング言語 R とそのプログラミング環境について説明する

  • 関数、変数、データ型、パイプ、ベクトルなど、R でのプログラミングに関連する基本的な概念を説明する

  • R でビジュアライゼーションを作成オプションについて説明する

  • R Markdown の基本的なを理解し、を作成し、コンテンツを強調する

Course 7 of 8 in the
Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

表計算ソフトやデータ アナリティクスに関する業務経験は不要です。高校レベルの数学と、ものの仕組みに対する好奇心があれば十分です。

Approx. 37 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Programming and data analytics

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Programming using RStudio

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Working with data in R

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

More about visualizations, aesthetics, and annotations

9 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 9 quizzes

About the Google データアナリティクス Professional Certificate

Google データアナリティクス

