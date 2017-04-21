About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Machine Learning
  • Applied Machine Learning
  • SQL
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Thinking about data

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Big data makes things slow

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Querying your data

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Managing your data

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min)

